Coronation Street SPOILERS: Alya confronts Geoff

Alya Nazir starts to become suspicious of Geoff Metcalfe and confronts her grandmother's husband in next week's Coronation Street.

A preview on the soap's offical website, reveals Alya stands up to Geoff after finding out Yasmeen has been crying.

This week will see another row between Geoff and Yasmeen that leaves her in tears.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

He's angry his dinner isn't on the table when he gets home and then that she's only serving him vegetables because she couldn't afford to buy meat.

Yasmeen heads outside to tend to her beloved chickens and stands sobbing by the coop.

Gail Rodwell, who lives next door, hears her crying and reports back to Alya, who's immediately concerned.

And it seems next week she acts on those fears.

Dinner time spells another argument for Geoff and Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Cornering Geoff on the doorstep, Alya demands to know that Yasmeen is okay but his evasive behaviour just increases her suspicions.

Afterwards, a frantic Geoff tells Yasmeen he couldn't cope with life without her.

Feeling bad, Yasmeen comforts him.

Is Alya about to find out what Geoff has been doing to Yasmeen?

He has been controlling what she eats, her money, and how she spends her time (Credit: ITV Hub)

Viewers know Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months.

His abuse has included selling her precious items, setting up cameras to spy on her and leading her to believe he's seriously ill.

The couple went to Vegas on holiday last year and returned married. However his behaviour just continued to get worse.

Recently his abuse has stepped up as he has got Yasmeen sticking to a cleaning schedule and has taken control of her money.

Alya will confront Geoff (Credit: ITV)

After making Yasmeen believe she's an alcoholic, he took her bank cards away from her, only allowing her small amounts of money to do a food shop.

Things got worse for Yasmeen after Geoff's magic trick at a party went wrong and ended up going viral online.

He began filming his wife whilst hurling insults and abuse at her.

He later locked her in the magic box before going to the pub, leaving his son Tim worried.

Geoff blamed Yasmeen for his humiliation (Credit: ITV)

However despite Geoff painting himself to be the loving, caring husband, Alya has never been a fan of him.

He got on her bad side even more when he convinced Yasmeen to make him a partner at family business Speed Daal.

But now she's beginning to grow even more suspicious of Geoff's behaviour, will she find out what he's been doing to her grandmother?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

