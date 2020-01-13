Coronation Street's Ian Bartholomew reveals he's 'shocked' by Geoff's next moves

Ian Bartholomew, who plays Geoff Metcalfe in Coronation Street, has revealed he is always shocked by what his alter ego does next.

Fans have watched in horror as Geoff has been coercively controlling new wife Yasmeen and his behaviour has continued to get worse since they tied the knot.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Ian revealed: "I knew where it was going but I wasn't sure how far it was going to go.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

"It has become clearer that his behaviour is becoming more and more unacceptable in a sociological sense and it is very interesting to play.

"It is difficult, he is not a moustache twirling villain so that comes with challenges as he is the sort of villain who has very few, if any, redeeming features.

"I am shocked each week when I get my scripts and find out what he is going to do next."

Over the last several months, viewers have seen Geoff steal Yasmeen's precious belongings and blame Ryan's friends, set up cameras in her home to spy on her and let her believe he could be seriously ill.

Geoff set up cameras to spy on Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Before getting married, Geoff wheedled his way into becoming a partner in Alya's business, Speed Daal, leaving her furious.

She was unhappy when she realised her grandmother had married Geoff and he continued to manipulate Yasmeen, making it look like Alya didn't care about her.

This week, Yasmeen's friend Cathy witnesses Geoff's abuse and confides in boyfriend Brian Packham about what she saw.

Kathy witnesses Geoff's abuse (Credit: ITV)

But Geoff realises he needs to do some serious damage control and lies to Brian, telling him Yasmeen is an alcoholic.

Has he covered his abuse or will Cathy see through his lies?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

