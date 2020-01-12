Corrie boss reveals details of Liz McDonald's exit storyline

It's been revealed that Coronation Street's Liz McDonald's exit is going to be 'devastating'.

Soap boss Iain Macleod has revealed the families of the street will be at war after a horrific event that will lead to the barmaid leaving the cobbles for good.

He told the Metro: "Liz’s exit is a long way off yet, but the idea is that it’s a result of this story I’m hinting at for Steve and Tracy and the big clans at war story we are telling.

"It will arise from that and, at the moment – and again it’s only in its embryonic stages – the idea is that Liz is attempting to do something heroic for her son that will probably go slightly wrong in a way that it will corrupt her relationship with Steve and she’ll have some making up to do but ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield because she and Steve are upsetting each other.

We want it to be big and heroic and befitting of a character of that long-standing in the show.

"But we want it to be big and heroic and befitting of a character of that long-standing in the show and she’s a tough woman Liz McDonald so we wanted to do something that was reflective of that rather than anything where she sort of goes out on a low ebb."

He added that it's "still in the planning stages but a lot about of what Bev said in her interview about she’s going out with a bang and we’re certainly not killing her off is true".

Actress Beverley Callard shocked fans last year by announcing she had quit the soap after 30 years playing Liz.

The 62-year-old actress admitted she was "numb" when she told bosses she'll be leaving the cobbles next year.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: "I was in shock, I felt totally numb."

Although Beverley experienced "so many sleepless nights" over her decision to exit the show after three decades, she is certain she's made the right call.

And with her departure lined up for 2020, the soap star promised her final storyline will see her character go out with "a bang".

She added: "I've been told Liz is going to go with one hell of a bang. I can't wait!"

Beverley admitted she was leaving a "safety net" behind as she moves on from Corrie, but she hopes older actresses will be able to find appropriate roles without being sidelined

She said: "I'm sick of ageism in the industry. Although I've had to leave the safety net of being in Coronation Street to do this, I'm hoping that ageist bosses, of which there are many, take note of how successful this show is and it starts the ball rolling on helping other women my age, get the roles they still deserve."

Will you miss Liz on the cobbles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!