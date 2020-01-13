Coronation Street's Sally Carman spotted filming fire scenes

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin in Coronation Street, has been spotted filming fire scenes.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Express, Sally can be seen filming a dramatic sequence in an upcoming episode where a car bursts into flames.

According to the publication, a crew were on location in Empress Street, Old Trafford preparing and filming the explosion.

Abi has been accused of starting a fire once before, and she was unable to remember her whereabouts due to being drunk, but this time, it looks like she knows exactly what she's doing.

Last year Peter's boat caught fire, but Roy Cropper started it whilst he was sleepwalking

Could the fire have something to do with Ray Crosby?

On New Year's Abi began a fling with Ray and the pair have been sleeping together over the last two weeks.

However viewers know the wealthy businessman isn't as nice as he paints himself out to be.

Abi has been spending time with sleazy Ray (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Last year, he hired Michelle Connor to work for him but made an inappropriate suggestion to her once alone in a hotel room.

Michelle refused to work for him any longer but when she signed a contract to keep quiet, he came after her as she then warned Alya Nazir of his behaviour.

After Ray brought Michelle's Bistro, she made her exit from the cobbles and Ray took over the business.

Michelle sold the Bistro to Ray (Credit: ITV)

Last month Ray actor Mark Frost was spotted filming at a five-star hotel with Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt and Sair Khan, who plays Alya Nazir.

If Abi does start the fire, what is her reason behind it?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

