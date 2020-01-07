Coronation Street SPOILERS: Cathy witnesses Geoff’s abuse first hand

Next week's Coronation Street sees Cathy Matthews witness Geoff Metcalfe's horrifying abuse towards wife Yasmeen Nazir, causing her to worry about her friend's safety.

Geoff has been making Yasmeen's life a misery for months by verbally and mentally abusing her. Not only has he managed to gain control of her finances he has even installed CCTV at their house so he can watch her every move.

Geoff has been mentally abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

But next week his sinister behaviour is witnessed by Yasmeen's friend Cathy, and it seems Geoff's true colours are finally exposed.

After drawing up a cleaning rota for Yasmeen, Geoff heads off to the hospital while she scrubs the house.

However, when Cathy sees Yasmeen leaving the shop with a bag full of cleaning products, she worries about her and invites her for lunch with wine.

Geoff is shocked when Cathy overhears him being abusive towards Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Cathy quizzes Yasmeen about her latest cleaning frenzy, but she brushes off her friend's concerns by lying that she just likes a clean house and has never been happier.

However, when Geoff returns, it is clear to Cathy that all is not well with Yasmeen, noticing she is immediately on edge when her husband walks in the room.

Cathy makes her excuses and leaves, giving Geoff the opportunity to tear strips off his wife, accusing her of preferring to get drunk in the middle of the day instead of doing her chores.

When Yasmeen tries to protest, Geoff shows her that he made a mark on the skirting board to test her, and she feels sick when she realises the control he has over her.

Cathy is horrified when she sees Geoff's true colours and makes a hasty exit (Credit: ITV)

As the pair row about the cleaning, a scuffle starts between them over the hoover and Geoff accidentally falls and hits his face on the table, leaving him with a black eye.

Yasmeen is mortified by the whole thing and rushes to get some ice... but at the same time, Cathy has returned having forgotten her handbag.

But Geoff has no idea that Cathy is back and launches into a tirade of abuse towards his wife, leaving Cathy staring open-mouthed as she realises how nasty Geoff can be.

Grabbing her bag, Cathy runs out and confides in Brian Packham about what she saw, telling him that she is really worried about her friend.

Geoff does some damage control by telling Brian that Yasmeen is an alcoholic (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Geoff is sickened at the thought of Cathy knowing everything and realises he needs to do some serious damage control if he wants to get out of this one.

The next day Yasmeen is shattered after a night of cleaning, but when Cathy visits to check on her, Yasmeen panics when her friend sees Geoff's black eye from his fall the pervious day. But before Cathy can ask any questions, Geoff arrives home and Cathy makes a hasty exit.

Trying to make himself look like the victim, Geoff asks Brian for a drink in the pub and is shocked when Brian voices his own concerns about Yasmeen.

Quietly seething, Geoff lies that Yasmeen is an alcoholic, and when Brian assumes that she also gave him the black eye, he stays quiet and doesn't correct him.

Brian is fooled by Geoff's lies, but will Cathy believe what he has to say? (Credit: ITV)

Before Yasmeen knows what is happening, recovering alcoholic Peter Barlow is knocking on her door and inviting her along to one of his meetings... and when Geoff asserts that if she really loved him then she would stop drinking, she's stunned when she finds herself agreeing.

So has Brian managed to cover his abuse enough to make Cathy back off? Or has Cathy seen too much to have the wool pulled over her eyes?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Do you think Cathy will be the one to save Yasmeen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!