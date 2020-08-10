Coronation Street star Colson Smith is looking slimmer on his weight loss journey than ever as he prepares to turn 22.

The actor, who plays Craig Tinker in the ITV soap, shared a behind the scenes selfie from his dressing room to his Instagram Story.

Colson will turn 22 this week (Credit: Instagram @colsonjsmith)

On the picture Colson wrote: “Later this week I turn 22. This is scary.”

Colson will be celebrating his 22nd birthday on Thursday (August 13).

During lockdown he has been working on his health and fitness and sharing his journey on Instagram.

Coronation Street: Colson weight loss journey

Back in May, it was revealed Colson had lost nearly 10 stone.

In footage shared on his Instagram stories back in June, the actor could be seen training at home.

He was swinging kettlebells, hurling a weighted ball at the floor and doing dumbbell curls.

Coronation Street was unable to film for three months during the coronavirus lockdown, meaning the cast and crew were off work.

9 years of Craig Tinker 🙌🏻

5th August 2011 👶🏼 #Tinks pic.twitter.com/9sPNAlqr1n — Colson J Smith (@colsonsmith) August 5, 2020

Friday night’s episode (August 7) was the first time Craig was seen on screen in months and viewers were stunned by his transformation.

Not only did Craig look much slimmer from the last time he was on screen, but his usual fame-red hair was a lot lighter.

Just last week, Colson celebrated nine years playing Craig by sharing a picture from his early days on the soap.

Viewers were stunned by Craig’s new look (Credit: ITV)

His Corrie co-star Georgia Taylor joked about fans saying he hadn’t changed a bit.

She tweeted: “Waiting for the first person to tweet ‘you haven’t changed a bit.'”

Coronation Street – Craig’s weight loss journey

Earlier this year, Craig explained to his family and friends that he was going to try and lose some weight after being made fun of at work.

Craig decided to lose weight earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Not only did he begin working out, but he also encouraged his friend and neighbour David Platt to join him on a run.

