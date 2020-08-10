Lucy Fallon will reportedly be taking part in Don’t Rock The Boat in her first big job since Coronation Street.

The actress has signed up to appear in ITV reality TV show Don’t Rock The Boat after she departed her role as Bethany Platt in March.

A TV source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Lucy was in hot demand after winning numerous awards. ITV were desperate to work with her again.

“Lucy thought it sounded like the adventure of a lifetime.

“It’s been described as a mix of I’m a Celebrity and SAS: Who Dares Wins… only harder.”

The gruelling new programme is to be hosted by Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu. It will see a host of celebrities row 650 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Lucy’s rep for comment.

Lucy Fallon talks leaving Coronation Street

The 24-year-old star recently admitted she found it “really difficult” to leave Coronation Street, and revealed the coronavirus pandemic has now affected her post-Corrie plans.

She said: “It was really difficult to make the decision to leave, but I’d been there for five years and it was all I’d ever known.

“I’d never done theatre or anything away from Corrie and after the grooming storyline where I won quite a few awards, which was amazing, I realised if I didn’t leave and try other things I might end up wondering, ‘What if?’.

She added: “But obviously COVID-19 has thrown it all up in the air now. As I left, work was starting to pick up and take off and now everything has stopped.”

However, Lucy insisted she would love to return to Coronation Street at some point.

She said: “I’m very conscious of the fact that I don’t want it to sound like I see going back to Corrie as a back-up – that’s absolutely not how it is.

“I absolutely love that show and I would do it a thousand times over and I obviously would 100 percent go back there in future if they will have me.”

Meanwhile during lockdown, it looks like Lucy has kept busy by selling old items of clothing online.

