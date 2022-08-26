Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Shock death in car accident?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, August 26 2022) reveal there’s a shock car accident.

Meanwhile Bernie gets a surprise and Tim is not happy to see Stu back on the street.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Corrie.

Aadi finds his car crashed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly involved in a car crash

Kelly and Aadi meet up with Ellie at a hotel bar to take part in the Mr & Mrs quiz.

They fail to answer questions correctly, but when Aadi says that they belong together, Ellie is moved.

She reckons readers will love them.

Back on the street, Asha spots her mother’s engagement ring on Kelly’s finger.

Later Aadi returns and reveals he’s passed his driving test.

Dev‘s delighted by the news and gives him the keys to a car.

But Asha isn’t happy and confronts her brother about Kelly’s engagement ring.

Aadi admits it’s Sunita‘s ring but assures her that he and Kelly aren’t really engaged, but are only pretending to win a holiday.

However Kelly overhears and is upset by his words. She chucks the ring down the street, gets into his new car and speeds off.

Aadi borrows Asha’s old bike and sets off down the ginnel to go after Kelly.

Soon he comes across his car crashed into a bollard. Is Kelly going to be okay?

Bernie meets Fern (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie gets a surprise

Bernie returns from a shopping spree with Joseph’s new uniform and a posh blazer for herself.

When Bernie admits that the blazer was actually meant for someone else and given to her by mistake, Gemma and Chesney urge her to take it back.

Soon a lady turns up at No.5 and introduces herself as Fern.

She claims Bernie tried to steal her blazer. How will Bernie get herself out of this one?

Tim discovers Stu is back living with Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

Tim isn’t happy

Stu finds Kelly and apologises to her.

Tim sees Stu is back and warns him to keep away from Yasmeen, but Kelly tells him he’s back living at No.6.

Stu is worried about the chaos his return is causing and offers to pack his bags.

But Yasmeen points out that packing his bags is only going to make him look guilty.

What will Stu do?

Dylan confides in James (Credit: ITV)

Dylan makes a confession

For Dylan‘s final night in Weatherfield, Sean offers to organise a farewell dinner for him.

But when he has to work, Glenda has an idea to cheer Dylan up.

Sean arrives at the Bistro to discover Glenda and Mary have invited James along to Dylan’s dinner.

James suggests they have a kickabout before dinner. Later Dylan tells Sean that he would rather live in Weatherfield and doesn’t want to go home.

Still feeling guilty, Summer tries to make things up to Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Summer arranges a surprise for Aaron

Summer still feels bad about the holiday.

She decides to book a romantic night at the Chariot Square hotel to make things up to Aaron.

