Coronation Street spoilers: Double trouble for Bernie as lookalike returns to Weatherfield after 22 years

Coronation Street spoilers reveal viewers will be seeing double when Bernie Winter finds herself face to face with her lookalike.

And it looks like her lookalike Fern could be trouble as she tries to rope Bernie into some dodgy antics when she arrives in Weatherfield.

In the upcoming plot Bernie is collecting Joseph‘s new school uniform when she is a given a parcel for Fern by a shop assistant who mistakes her for the other woman.

Later Fern turns up at the house demanding her parcel. She also accuses Bernie of theft.

However the women are shocked at how alike they are.

The following week Fern offers Bernie a dodgy way of earning money. Will Bernie do it?

Jane Hazlegrove reveals how storyline idea began

Bernie actress Jane Hazlegrove came up with the idea of her character having a double after she and former Brookside and Blackadder actress Gabrielle Glaister were constantly mistaken for each other.

Gabrielle previously played Debs Brownlow in Corrie back in 2000. Debs was a hairdresser and the sister of Natalie Barnes.

Jane mentioned the possible storyline to writer Jonathan Harvey. Soon the Bernie/Fern mirror image plot was developed with Gabrielle cast as Fern.

Jane has revealed that her and Gabrielle look so similar that some of her Corrie colleagues have even stopped Gabrielle in the corridor to chat, thinking it was her.

Speaking about the plot, Jane said: “I mentioned this idea to Jonathan a while ago.

“Gabby and I are constantly mistaken for each other with people saying they have seen one of us in something when it was the other one.

“We have often laughed about it together but then I started thinking it might be fun to have her on the show as Bernie’s secret twin or doppelganger.”

Jane continue: “I was so chuffed when they told me that they had devised this storyline and Gabby was on board.

“Shortly after I had heard that we were doing the story, I was at the Soap Awards and someone who used to work with Gabby started talking to me thinking I was her.

“The actor was mortified when I pointed out who I was but of course I don’t mind being mistaken for Gabby, it is a huge compliment and secretly I was thinking ‘that’s brilliant, this storyline is going to work so well.'”

Gabrielle reveals she’s often mistake for Jane

Fern actress Gabrielle said: “Jane and I have been mistaken for each other for years and years.

“Me constantly denying that I was in Casualty, Jane insisting that she wasn’t in Brookside! Or people congratulating me on my performance in something I wasn’t in because it was Jane being brilliant.

“A very good friend of mine texted me last week to say he caught a bit of Corrie and thought I was very good. I pointed out I wasn’t on-screen yet.

“When they approached me with the storyline it seemed like fate! What they’ve written is so clever and I’m having a ball working with Jane.”

