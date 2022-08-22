Coronation Street introduced Weatherfield Gazette reporter Ellie in tonight’s episode (Monday, August 22 2022).

She came into the Bistro upset that her colleague had been given a promotion at the Gazette instead of her.

But who is Ellie, and where do you recognise the actress from?

Coronation Street: Who is Ellie?

Ellie first appeared in tonight’s episode in the Bistro drinking a glass of wine. She soon began trying to flirt with Ryan Connor.

When he saw Ellie had the ‘Win a dream wedding’ leaflets from the Gazette, he asked if she worked for them.

Ellie revealed she worked for them for four years and they had given ‘Tinder Linda’ a promotion over her.

Overhearing about the leaflet, Kelly took one and it gave her an idea.

As Kelly began talking about her dream wedding to Aadi, Ellie asked if they were engaged.

Kelly went along with it and Ellie told them how to apply for the competition.

Ellie soon had to leave as she took a phone call.

Kirsty had a role in My Mad Fat Diary (Credit: E4/YouTube)

Who plays Ellie in Coronation Street?

Ellie is played by actress Kirsty Armstrong.

On her Twitter account, Kirsty mentions she is a Bradford based actress and a new mum.

Last month she shared a photo from a Corrie dressing room writing: “Had an absolutely brilliant first day filming something very exciting.

“Lips are sealed for now but can’t wait to tell you all about it. I’m back in the game Twitter peeps.”

What has Kirsty Armstrong been in?

This isn’t the first time Kirsty has been in Coronation Street.

Back in 2006, Kirsty played a nurse.

You may recognise Kirsty from the E4 show My Mad Fat Diary where she played Lois.

Kirsty played Stacey in The Moorside (Credit: BBC)

In 2017, she also played Stacey Bushby in The Moorside.

The Moorside is a two-part British television drama was a mini-series which was based on the 2008 disappearance of 9 year old Shannon Matthews.

The series starred Sheridan Smith, Gemma Wheelan, Sian Brooke and Siobhan Finneran.

Kirsty played Julie Bushby’s daughter, Stacey. Julie was played by Sheridan Smith.

Kirsty has also had roles in Heartbeat, Ashes 2 Ashes, Waterloo Road, Doctors and Casualty.

This year Kirsty played Chloe in the short film Take My Sunshine Away.

