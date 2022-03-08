Coronation Street first look week 11 Adam Daniel Amy and Jacob
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 14-18

Angry Adam lashes out

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Adam has had enough, but can he win Sarah back?

Meanwhile, Amy is faced with a difficult choice, and the Baileys get a shock arrival.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Adam lashes out

Coronation Street Daniel rescues drunk Adam

Fed up and drunk Adam tries to chat up a woman in the Rovers by telling her his wife has died.

Daniel arrives and tries to talk some sense into drunk Adam, who feels like he has lost everything.

Coronation Street Adam gives Lydia a piece of his mind

Hungover Adam tries to reason with Sarah again the next day, but seeing he’s been drinking she sends him packing.

Adam then sees Lydia in the street.

Coronation Street Adam gives Lydia a piece of his mind

He lays into her and gives her a piece of his mind.

Adam vows to do everything he can to prove she’s a liar.

Coronation Street Adam gives Lydia a piece of his mind

Meanwhile, Carla advises Sarah not to trust Lydia.

Does Adam have a shot at winning his wife back?

2. Jacob meets the parents

Coronation Street Amy takes Jacob to a family meal

Sick of hiding her relationship, Amy arranges lunch in the Bistro with Tracy and Steve and brings Jacob along.

Tracy threatens to leave, but Steve persuades her to stay, realising Amy is 18 and will date who she likes.

Coronation Street Amy takes Jacob to a family meal

As Amy and Jacob admit they’re in love, things take a turn when Jacob later punches Simon.

Steve demands Amy choose between her family and her boyfriend, but who will she pick?

3. Michael finds out the truth

Coronation Street Michael is delighted when Grace turns up

Michael is thrilled when Grace turns up for Glory’s birthday.

But while she’s all smiles, Ed and Aggie know something else is going on.

Coronation Street Michael is delighted when Grace turns up

The couple share worried looks as they realise she’s back for more money.

They know it’s time Michael learnt the truth about Grace.

Coronation Street Michael finds out Grace is blackmailing his family

Michael is stunned when he finds out about Grace’s blackmail.

What will she say when confronted?

4. Maria gets help

Coronation Street Phill helps Maria

Maria is fed up after her arch rival interrupts her photo call, distracting the journalist with famous footballers.

Maria feels as though she should give up her campaign.

Coronation Street Phill helps Maria

But Phill has an idea how he can help Maria beat Bernard’s cheap tactics and win.

Will it work?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

