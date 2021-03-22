Amy Barlow has been in Coronation Street since 2004. But who plays her and who are her family?

Amy Barlow in Coronation Street: Who plays her?

Amy is currently played by 18-year-old actress Elle Mulvaney. She has played Amy since 2010.

Elle is often active on social media platforms Instagram and TikTok.

Recently, she encouraged people to be kind after trolls left cruel comments on her Instagram post.

Elle shared two selfies to her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle 🪐 (@ellejmulvaney)

In the comments, she encouraged people to be kind following some nasty comments that had been left on her post.

She wrote: “Thank you for the kind comments, please just report any hate and let’s all be kind. Sending love to ya all!”

Her followers were quick to step in and support her.

One wrote: “From one girl to another, you are doing amazing! An incredible role model for others and setting the perfect example of how a mature young woman could act and dress.

“Comments are nothing, lets face it, it’s only jealously because they will never have the power and beauty you do girl.”

A second said: “You are beautiful. Jealousy is an awful trait.”

A third added: “Gorgeous! Please don’t listen to the comments, they are just jealous.”

Amy Barlow in Coronation Street: Who else has played her?

Elle is the eighth actor to play Amy.

In 2004, Amy was played by three different actresses. Holly Bowyer played Amy just in 2004. Between 2004 and 2005, Rebecca Pike played the character.

Elle started played Amy in 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Twins Sarah and Rachel Corker played Amy in 2005 and Madison Hampson also played the role between 2o05 and 2006.

Amber Chadwick played Amy in 2004. She later reprised the role in 2006 and played Amy until 2010, when Elle took over.

Amy Barlow in Coronation Street: Who are Amy’s family?

Amy is the daughter of Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow.

She has three half siblings on her dad’s side. She has older half-sister Emma and two younger half-brothers Oliver and Ruairi.

Amy with her sister Emma, brother Oliver, cousin Simon, Leanne, Nick and Steve (Credit: ITV)

Sadly Ruairi died after being born prematurely and Oliver died last year, aged three.

What storylines has Amy been involved in?

From birth, Amy’s life was filled with drama. When Tracy fell pregnant, she tricked Roy Cropper into thinking he was Amy’s father.

Roy ended up marrying Tracy to have Amy in his care. However later Tracy demanded her daughter back it was revealed she and Roy never slept together and Steve was the father.

Amy fell pregnant at 14 but decided to have a termination (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2019, at age 14, Amy discovered she was pregnant. She refused to reveal who the father was at first, but soon Tracy figured out it was gang member 17-year-old Tyler Jefferies.

At first Amy wanted to have the baby and Tracy and Steve agreed to look after Amy’s baby and raise it as their own.

But when she became overwhelmed, she decided to have an abortion and was accompanied by Bethany Platt.

At first Amy let her mum believed she had a miscarriage, but she eventually told her the truth.

Amy was determined to find out who was leaving cruel comments about her family (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Seb Franklin in Coronation Street: Who has he dated in Weatherfield?

More recently Amy has been trying to track down the trolls who have been writing nasty comments about her parents on Oliver’s fundraising page.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, March 22) Brian confessed he was the troll, even though it was his girlfriend Cathy. Will Tracy and Amy be so forgiving?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.