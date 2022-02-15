Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 21-25

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi‘s secret is out – but how will Kevin react?

Meanwhile, Lydia tells a whopper of a lie to split Sarah and Adam up, but as he defends his corner, who will Sarah believe?

Also, Linda has an offer for Joseph that leaves Chesney fuming.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street this year?

1. Abi confesses

Toyah and Imran celebrate their engagement at the bistro when Sally, Abi and Sean appear.

Abi is clearly uncomfortable and confesses to Sally she cheated on Kevin.

2. Kevin finds out the truth

After begging Sally not to say anything, Abi has to go to the adoption hearing, where the social worker gives her a glowing report.

But the judge adjourns the case for one month, leaving Kevin and Abi disappointed.

Back on the street Sally calls Abi, but Abi is unaware her phone is connected to bluetooth…

Kevin hears their entire conversation and reels in shock.

As Abi begs him to forgive her, he drives away.

Are they over for good?

3. Lydia confesses to Sarah

Lydia lies to Sarah that she has finished with her married man, but he refuses to accept it’s over.

Later, Lydia turns the waterworks on Sean and says she’s having man trouble, so he offers to speak to Sarah for her.

As Lydia continues to meddle, Adam and Sarah row over her.

Lydia is outside their block and listens in, intrigued.

Sarah grows more suspicious and confronts Lydia.

The PA tearfully says she and Adam are having an affair.

Sarah is distraught as Lydia lies she and Adam just couldn’t resist each other.

Read more: Why is Lydia stalking Adam in Coronation Street?

4. Adam fights for his wife

Adam returns home and can’t believe what he’s hearing.

He assures Sarah Lydia is lying.

However, when Sarah confronts him with the other evidence she has, will he be able to explain himself?

Who will Sarah believe? And how much further will Lydia go to get what she wants?

5. Linda splits Chesney’s family up?

Linda suggests Joseph should come to live with her in Portugal.

Furious Chesney orders her out of the house and Bernie has a go at her.

When Joseph comes outside, Linda asks him directly if he’d like to live with her.

What will he decide?

6. Amy commits to Jacob

Amy and Jacob are completely loved-up, despite her family’s opposition.

They vow to carry on seeing each other in secret and share a kiss.

7. Stu pranks Tracy

After Tracy is rude to him, Stu wants to teach her a lesson, so buys some cheap wine from Dev and swaps the labels for posh plonk before giving it to Tracy.

She thinks it’s expensive wine gifted to her by Ken for a wine tasting session.

Tracy is disappointed by how bad the wine tastes and Yasmeen isn’t impressed with Stu’s joke.

Stu later confesses what he did, but how will the McDonalds react?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.