Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 21-25

Abi confesses

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi‘s secret is out – but how will Kevin react?

Meanwhile, Lydia tells a whopper of a lie to split Sarah and Adam up, but as he defends his corner, who will Sarah believe?

Also, Linda has an offer for Joseph that leaves Chesney fuming.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Abi confesses

Coronation Street Imran and Toyah celebrate their engagement in the Bistro

Toyah and Imran celebrate their engagement at the bistro when Sally, Abi and Sean appear.

Abi is clearly uncomfortable and confesses to Sally she cheated on Kevin.

2. Kevin finds out the truth

Coronation Street Abi appears in court for the adoption hearing

After begging Sally not to say anything, Abi has to go to the adoption hearing, where the social worker gives her a glowing report.

But the judge adjourns the case for one month, leaving Kevin and Abi disappointed.

Coronation Street Abi takes a call unaware her phone is connected to the bluetooth speaker and Kevin finds out she cheated on him

Back on the street Sally calls Abi, but Abi is unaware her phone is connected to bluetooth…

Kevin hears their entire conversation and reels in shock.

Coronation Street Abi takes a call unaware her phone is connected to the bluetooth speaker and Kevin finds out she cheated on him

As Abi begs him to forgive her, he drives away.

Are they over for good?

3. Lydia confesses to Sarah

Coronation Street Mon 21 Feb Lydia lies to Sarah, telling her she tried to finish with her married man but he refuses to accept it’s over.

Lydia lies to Sarah that she has finished with her married man, but he refuses to accept it’s over.

Later, Lydia turns the waterworks on Sean and says she’s having man trouble, so he offers to speak to Sarah for her.

Coronation Street Wed 23 Feb Lydia lies to Sarah she and Adam are having an affair, Adam arrives and insists it's not true

As Lydia continues to meddle, Adam and Sarah row over her.

Lydia is outside their block and listens in, intrigued.

Coronation Street Wed 23 Feb Lydia lies to Sarah she and Adam are having an affair

Sarah grows more suspicious and confronts Lydia.

The PA tearfully says she and Adam are having an affair.

Coronation Street Wed 23 Feb Lydia lies to Sarah she and Adam are having an affair

Sarah is distraught as Lydia lies she and Adam just couldn’t resist each other.

4. Adam fights for his wife

Coronation Street Wed 23 Feb Lydia lies to Sarah she and Adam are having an affair

Adam returns home and can’t believe what he’s hearing.

He assures Sarah Lydia is lying.

Coronation Street Wed 23 Feb Lydia lies to Sarah she and Adam are having an affair, Adam arrives and insists it's not true

However, when Sarah confronts him with the other evidence she has, will he be able to explain himself?

Who will Sarah believe? And how much further will Lydia go to get what she wants?

5. Linda splits Chesney’s family up?

Coronation Street Mon 21 Feb Bernie has a go at Linda after Linda suggests Joseph should live with her

Linda suggests Joseph should come to live with her in Portugal.

Furious Chesney orders her out of the house and Bernie has a go at her.

Coronation Street Mon 21 Feb Bernie has a go at Linda after Linda suggests Joseph should live with her

When Joseph comes outside, Linda asks him directly if he’d like to live with her.

What will he decide?

6. Amy commits to Jacob

Coronation Street loved-up Amy and Jacob agree to keep on seeing each other in secret

Amy and Jacob are completely loved-up, despite her family’s opposition.

They vow to carry on seeing each other in secret and share a kiss.

7. Stu pranks Tracy

Coronation Street Dev is annoyed he's been sent cheap wine, but Stu has a solution

After Tracy is rude to him, Stu wants to teach her a lesson, so buys some cheap wine from Dev and swaps the labels for posh plonk before giving it to Tracy.

She thinks it’s expensive wine gifted to her by Ken for a wine tasting session.

Coronation Street Stu apologises to Steve

Tracy is disappointed by how bad the wine tastes and Yasmeen isn’t impressed with Stu’s joke.

Stu later confesses what he did, but how will the McDonalds react?

