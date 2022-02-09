Why is Lydia stalking Adam in Coronation Street? What happens next?

Coronation Street has revealed Adam and Sarah Barlow’s mystery tormentor.

Despite Adam being convinced it was Jeremy Bremner, who Adam got convicted in court, it is in fact his ex, Lydia Chambers.

Sarah’s new BFF, it would seem, is a bit unhinged. But why is she targeting Adam? And what happens next?

Lydia clearly has beef with Adam (Credit: ITV)

Who is stalking Adam Barlow in Coronation Street?

After a few weeks of incidents, things have stepped up a gear on screen this week for Adam.

His car windscreen was smashed, he was subjected to an armed raid by the police after a false anonymous tip-off, and he’s been receiving nuisance phone calls.

Adam has been convinced Jeremy was behind it all, and even paid him a visit. He confronted him over the campaign and although Jeremy admitted he keyed Adam’s car, he denied the other stuff.

However, Adam was still convinced Jeremy was behind it.

But viewers now know it was in fact Lydia.

Tonight (Wednesday, February 9) Lydia was seen in her car making the call to Adam.

This was after she had delivered flowers to the flat with a note for Sarah saying: “Next bouquet will be for your funeral.”

Sarah has gone to stay with Nick for safety and Adam remains at the flat determined to catch the stalker in the act.

Adam is determined to catch his stalker (Credit: ITV)

What happens next? Does Adam catch Lydia out?

Adam is still non-the-wiser over who is behind this.

On Friday (February 11) Lydia will let herself into Adam and Sarah’s flat again and snip the heads off two red roses.

She then leaves a note saying: “Happy Valentine’s Day. It might be your last.”

Which one of them is she threatening to kill?

The following week, Lydia sends herself some sexy lingerie and opens the package in front of Sarah.

She tells her it’s from her ex and his mixed messages are confusing her. What is she playing at?

Is Lydia trying to make it look like Adam is after her following their former fling? Or does she have another agenda all together?

Should Sarah be scared? (Credit: ITV)

Why is Lydia stalking Adam?

When Lydia first arrived on the cobbles it became clear she and Adam had a past.

What he remembers as a fling, she clearly thinks of as much more meaningful.

Lydia has a young son, who viewers believe Adam is the father of – is this all about revenge for the absent dad?

Does she still harbour feelings for Adam and want Sarah out of the picture?

Or could the whole thing be about Sarah? Is Lydia obsessed with Sarah and want Adam out of the picture?

Is Lydia capable of killing to get what – or who – she wants?

