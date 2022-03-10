Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Adam‘s spiralling out of control as he hits the bottle.

But when he starts flirting with another woman, Daniel is forced to step in over Adam’s horrid lie.

Help might be about to come from someone close, but is it too late for Adam and Sarah?

Will Adam listen to Daniel’s reasoning? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam kills off Sarah

With everyone turning against him and Lydia promising she’s still not done with him, Adam is sick of being treated like the bad guy.

He heads to the Rovers and knocks back drinks.

Flirting with a girl, Adam tells a whopper of a lie: his wife is dead!

The solicitor kills Sarah off in a car accident.

But Daisy has overheard everything and texted Daniel to come and rescue his uncle.

Daniel turns up and informs the girl Adam’s wife is still definitely alive. This annoys Adam even further and he drunkenly announces he’s off into town.

Adam confronts Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street has three departures lined up already this year

Carla to the rescue?

The next day Adam is hungover, but Daniel is insistent he needs to sort his life out.

He sends Adam over to see Sarah, but she can see he’s worse for wear and isn’t interested in hearing him out.

Adam sees Lydia in the street on his way out and storms over to her. He fiercely tells her he’ll prove what a liar she is, but Lydia stands her ground.

Meanwhile, at the factory, Carla has some choice words for Sarah.

Even though she’s sympathetic, she urges Sarah to think hard before cutting Adam out.

Can Lydia really be trusted? (Credit: ITV)

As Carla suggests Lydia can’t be trusted, Sarah is thrown. Will she listen to Carla?

Is Carla going to be the one to save Adam – and repair his marriage?

Something tells us Lydia isn’t going to take too kindly to Carla’s interference. What scheme will she come up with next to destroy Adam?

And just what did he do to her that has made her so desperate for revenge?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.