Coronation Street character Adam was arrested in tonight’s episode (Friday, March 4), but will he end up in prison?

Adam’s ex-girlfriend Lydia has set Adam up to make it look like they’ve been having an affair.

But viewers know he didn’t have an affair and she is trying to ruin his life and marriage to Sarah.

Tonight, Lydia showed Sarah the ‘evidence’ that her and Adam had been sleeping together.

Sarah was enraged and kicked Adam out of their flat.

Later Adam went to see Lydia to talk about things but she trashed her own flat and called the police.

When Lydia eventually let him in, Adam saw the wrecked flat and it turned out Lydia called the police.

She told the police they had an affair and he had been threatening her and trashed her flat.

He was soon arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour and criminal damage.

But what’s next for Adam?

Coronation Street spoilers: What’s next for Adam?

In next week’s scenes Adam does his best to convince the officers that Lydia cloned his credit card, bought a phone and sent the texts.

At the factory, Lydia tells Sarah how Adam forced his way into her house, trashed the place, leaving Sarah horrified.

Adam explains the situation to Imran, but when a client announces he’s taking his business elsewhere after damning reviews online, Imran’s concerned.

Adam’s horrified to hear he’s been reported to the Solicitor’s Regulation Authority and could be struck off.

He tells Imran he’s going to step down while he clears his name. Lydia tells Adam that she hasn’t finished with him yet!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

From March 7, Coronation Street will air hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm.

