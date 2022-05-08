Coronation Street bosses delighted fans last week with the news Spider Nugent is making a comeback to the cobbles.

The eco warrior will return this summer for a major storyline.

However, fans want more than just Spider – there’s a list of characters who need to return.

Coronation Street: Emily Bishop needs a comeback

There can be no Spider in Coronation Street without Emily, surely?

He’s spent the last 20 years messing about in Peru building a school or something – and now he’s making a shock comeback without his aunt?

No! It will not do.

Emily Bishop is a Corrie icon and must make her comeback.

Les Battersby – Coronation Street icon

He is the character that everyone loves to hate – and it’s been too long without having one of those on the cobbles.

Les deserves a better ending to his life on the cobbles – and daughter Leanne deserves closure.

He should be brought back – and promptly killed off before he annoys even more people.

Janice Battersby

Toyah’s mum hasn’t been seen on the cobbles for a very long time – but it’s too long.

You can forgive her for not coming back for a wedding – there’ll be others – but she really should have returned for her own grandson’s funeral.

And while actress Vicky Entwistle appears to prefer to take potshots at the soap rather than return, perhaps it’s time for a recast?

The Battersby sisters need a matriarch with them.

Curly Watts

A true Coronation Street legend – and one treated disgracefully by the soap.

Curly is classic Corrie – and harks back to a time that many viewers want to revisit.

And let’s face it the love of his life Raquel’s never coming back – Sarah Lancashire’s far too busy – so we may as well bring Curly back.

Don’t forget his kid too.

Miley Windass

Corrie rarely does anything without a good reason – and so Faye Windass discovering she’s in early menopause is definitely A Thing.

She will be utterly devastated to realise she won’t be able to have a child naturally.

Until she remembers the little girl she sent to live with her dad in Canada when she was a teen mum.

It’s only a matter of time before Corrie kills off Miley’s family and the little one is sent to live in Weatherfield.

It’ll be a comedown from Canada if nothing else, but she’ll be used to disappointment with her name.

