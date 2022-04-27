Coronation Street spoilers: Faye gets her daughter back after early menopause diagnosis?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal 20-year-old Faye is told she is going through the menopause.

When Beth finds out, she encourages Craig to break up with Faye as she can’t have children.

But will Faye make the decision to track down her daughter, Miley, who she gave birth to in 2015?

Faye gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye gets devastating news?

Earlier this year, Faye took a pregnancy test which came back positive.

Faye and her boyfriend Craig were excited at the idea of starting a family.

However when Faye began bleeding she went for a scan which revealed she wasn’t pregnant.

She later had some tests done and next week she gets the results.

In next week’s Coronation Street scenes Faye goes to the medical centre and Dr Gaddas tells her she’s suffering from an early menopause and will never be able to have anymore children.

Faye tells Tim the news and later tells Craig about her diagnosis.

The news reaches Craig’s mum, Beth and she reckons Craig should dump Faye because she can’t have children.

Craig tells Faye what Beth has said, how will she react?

And will Faye decide to try and track down Miley?

Faye had a daughter in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 2-6

Who is Miley in Coronation Street? Where is she now?

Miley is the daughter of Faye Windass and Jackson Hodge.

Faye fell pregnant when she was 12 after sleeping with classmate Jackson at a party.

Faye discovered she was pregnant seven months into her pregnancy and decided to keep it a secret from everyone except from Craig.

She planned to give birth in secret but when she went into labour, she asked Craig to get her mum.

Faye gave birth to Miley on April 3 2015 at 13 years old.

Faye’s daughter lives with her dad, Jackson (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Faye told her family who’s Miley dad was an although Jackson denied being Miley’s father at first, he did eventually tell the truth.

Faye struggled with being a mother and decided Miley would be better off living with Jackson and his parents.

Miley went to live with her dad and grandparents and they went to live in Canada.

In 2017, Faye and Miley were reunited when she ran into Jackson and Miley at the hospital.

He revealed they were back for a visit and Faye started to spend time with her daughter. But when Faye’s then boyfriend Seb attacked Jackson, he stopped Miley from seeing Faye.

It is believed Miley, Jackson and his parents still live in Canada.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.