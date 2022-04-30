Coronation Street fans are divided after bosses announced Spider Nugent is returning.

The eco warrior last appeared on the cobbles 19 years ago – but will make a comeback this summer.

Actor Martin Hancock is returning to Corrie as Spider (Credit: ITV)

He is set to star in a dramatic storyline with ex Toyah Battersby.

Original actor Martin Hancock will resume the role of Emily Bishop’s nephew on screens in July.

Actor Martin said in a statement: “Having the opportunity to walk back onto the cobbles is fabulous.

Read more: Who’s leaving and joining Coronation this year?

“I’m so excited to be seeing a lot of old friends and picking up what Spider has been up to.

“I’ve always wanted to come back at some point and it just felt like this is the right time. I’m eternally grateful to Iain for the opportunity.”

Producer Iain Macleod added: “Martin is a fabulous actor and Spider is a character with real heritage, and affection from fans.

Coronation Street brings back Spider

“His return heralds an enthralling new story for Toyah, who will be embroiled in a mess of guilt and secrecy when Spider arrives.

“Will he be her saviour or the thing that ruins her life forever?”

However Corrie fans are having different opinions over the return.

One said: “Absolutely over the moon Spider is coming back.”

Spider is returning for Toyah after 19 years (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “Spider’s coming back. Excellent stuff, Corrie.”

A third said: “Pathetically excited that Spider is coming back to Corrie always had a big crush on him.”

Another said: “SPIDER RETURNING BACK ON THE COBBLES OMG THE BEST NEWS.”

Read more: Is Max going to die in Coronation Street? What happens next?

However not all fans are excited.

One said: “Spider Nugent…with the greatest of respect, I can muster up no excitement or enthusiasm whatsoever…”

Another said: “Of all of the iconic characters to appear in Corrie over the last 30+ years, who’s been demanding the return of Spider!?”

“Just found out Spider Nugent returning to Corrie, even he won’t be able to save it,” said a third.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.