Coronation Street fans are hoping for a return of another classic character following the news that Spider Nugent is heading back to the show.

Hot on the heels of Martin Hancock – aka Spider – returning to the cobbles, fans of the show have delved back in the archives.

And they’re demanding that Curly Watts returns to the show.

The announcement led actor Kevin Kennedy to reveal that he’d also enjoy a return to the Street.

And it seems that Corrie fans are here definitely here for it.

Kev would love to come home to Coronation Street following the return of Spider (Credit: ITV)

Corrie Kevin wants a comeback

Kevin left the Street back in 2003, when Curly departed for a new life with wife Emma.

However, he has always said he’d consider a return, and did once reprise the role in a 2010 DVD special, A Knight’s Tale.

He reiterated this in an interview on ITV’s Loose Women.

To to go back and tell what happened to him I think would be very interesting

“Oh yeah. It’s no secret. I’m in the business of telling stories, always have been. Whether it be on stage, in music or telly.” he said.

“So to go back and tell what happened to him [Curly] I think would be very interesting, and I think maybe the viewers would be interested too.”

Fans wants Curly back!

The recent announcement of Martin Hancock – aka Spider Nugent – returning to the Street appears to have sparked a nostalgia-fest among Corrie fans.

And if Spider is heading home, they see no reason why Curly shouldn’t too.

Viewers took to social media to express their desire to see Curly walk the cobbles once more.

And with Spider and Curly a bit of a double act at one point on the show, this seems the perfect opportunity to have them both back

“Bring back Curly!” demanded one. While another reckoned of Spider’s return: “We so must have Curly with him… we need that duo.”

"We so must have Curly with him… we need that duo."

One fan asked: "Any chance of a corrie return curly?"

Actor Martin Hancock is returning to Corrie as Spider (Credit: ITV)

Kevin gives his blessing

While Corrie bosses have yet to confirm any return for Kevin as Curly, the actor has given a big thumbs up to Spider’s comeback, which will hit our screens this summer.

“That’s a great move for Martin,” grinned Kevin in the Loose Women interview. “He’s a good actor and he’ll do very well.”

Sarah played Raquel for five years (Credit: YouTube)

Curly’s top moments

Curly first appeared in the soap in 1983, we first met him has a part boy, before he became a bin man and lodged with Jack and Vera

His most famous storyline was undoubtedly his doomed romance and marriage to Raquel Wolstenhulme, played by Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire.

Curly was head over heels in love, but Raquel married him on the rebound and eventually the couple had to face the truth about their relationship in emotional scenes.

He also formed a classic comic partnership with Reg Holdsworth when the pair ran the supermarket Bettabuys together.

Will Corrie bosses bow to public pressure and return the popular character with so much Street history to the cobbles?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

