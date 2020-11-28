Coronation Street star Jane Danson has clashed with former co-star Vicky Entwistle over her criticism of the soap.

The Leanne Battersby actress defended the ITV’s soap after Vicky insulted its writers.

Vicky Entwistle took aim at Corrie’s writers (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

What happened in last night’s Coronation Street?

Viewers had watched last night as Jane’s character Leanne said goodbye to her son Oliver as he died.

In emotional scenes, she sang You Are My Sunshine as the toddler slipped away.

He had been suffering from mitochondrial disease that led to his tragic demise.

Vicky, who played Leanne’s stepmum Janice Battersby, replied to Georgia Taylor’s praise of Jane’s performance before adding her own bitter barb.

Georgia tweeted: “My beautiful, brilliant friend @RealJaneDanson, you blow me away #corrie.”

Vicky – who played Janice on Corrie from 1997 until 2011 – then replied with her own criticism.

Jane plays Vicky’s step daughter (Credit: ITV)

She said: “But imagine if she had better writers behind her! That really would have been something!”

Jane hit back at Vicky’s “disrespectful” comments and vigorously defended the writing team.

“That’s so disrespectful,” she blasted.

“They were some of the best scripts I have ever had. Shame on you for writing that! Very disappointed how mean that comment was!”

Vicky later deleted the tweet without replying to Jane, but left one up where she replied to a fan calling for her return.

She said: “Those days are over! All the good writers left!”

Coronation Street fans turn on Vicky Entwistle

Fans stuck up for Jane in the spat.

One said: “Don’t listen to the negativity, I’ve been watching the show since I was six years old with my mother, now for 30 years, and that may have been the best performance I’ve ever seen on the show! Definitely hit me.”

“All the way through this amazing storyline I have been thinking Janice should be back for Leanne, strange how your opinion can change in a second,” said another.

A third said: “How can anyone be so awful and disrespectful! You’re simply amazing @RealJaneDanson and this storyline has been so sad and awful to watch, but really important to tell, too.

“Your best ever work and I’ve loved you right from the start! The writing on @itvcorrie is better now than it ever was.”

