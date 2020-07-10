Coronation Street: Simon Barlow's hair grew between scenes

Coronation Street fans were left baffled as Simon Barlow's hair seemed to grow between scenes.

Back in March, filming was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The halt in production means some scenes that are on-air currently were either filmed post-lockdown, or just a couple of weeks ago.

This has resulted in a few continuity errors regarding appearance. And it seems like Corrie fans have noticed another character's quick change in appearance.

Simons hair appeared to grow! (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi and Seb receive devastating news

In Wednesday's visit to Weatherfield (July 8) Simon appeared in a scene in the Rovers, sporting his short curly hair.

However after the ad break, it appeared his hair had grown and eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point it out.

Simon Barlow had a looooong ad break. #corrie pic.twitter.com/vEvB88zVc9 — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) July 8, 2020

i know, looks like he's aged two months — stephen kelly (@MrSKell54357041) July 9, 2020

Simon’s super frizzy quarantine hair. #Corrie — Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) July 8, 2020

This isn't the first time fans have noticed a quick change in appearance between scenes.

Earlier this week, viewers noticed Nick Tilsley had grown a beard and changed his hair colour in between scenes.

Coronation Street: Simon and Leanne

Last week, Leanne ended up upsetting her stepson Simon when she said she will have nothing if her son Oliver dies.

As Leanne has been a mother figure to Simon, he was offended by her comments and ended up moving back in with his dad, Peter.

However in Wednesday's episode, Leanne went to visit the teenager, asking him to come home.

Leanne begged her son to come home (Credit: ITV)

But Simon isn't the only one who Leanne has pushed away.

Earlier this week, she ended up making some unthoughtful remarks to her sister Toyah.

She insisted that Toyah had no idea what she was going through with Oliver being ill, as Toyah can't have children.

Toyah was left obviously hurt by Leanne's comments.

Leanne started to push Toyah away (Credit: ITV)

Read More: OPINION: Coronation Street characters that need a big shake-up!

However in tonight's episode (Friday, July 10) Leanne will apologise and Toyah forgives her.

Later Toyah comes round with her friend Josie, who runs a support group for parents with terminally ill children.

As Josie tells Leanne her story, she takes comfort in her experience.

Coronation Street next week airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!