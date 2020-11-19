Coronation racism row
Coronation Street has been hit with Ofcom complaints after fans accused the soap of ‘casual racism’ during a row between Sarah and Adam.

In an episode which aired last week (Wednesday, November 11) Sarah and Adam got into an argument after she discovered Adam wanted to ask out her employee Alina.

When Sarah told Adam to leave, he responded saying: “What are you going to do? Call Gary, ask him to beat me up?”

But Sarah soon lost her temper. She told her husband she was sick of him.

She then yell at him: “You’re a stupid, smug, Scottish git.”

Sarah and Adam had an argument. But some viewers have complained to Ofcom (Credit: ITV)

After the episode aired, viewers revealed they weren’t impressed with the comment. Some accused the show of ‘casual racism’.

And according to Ofcom’s weekly report, last week Coronation Street’s Wednesday episode received 59 complaints.

As reported in The Sun, the broadcast regulator said: “The complaints were about a discriminative comment made by Sarah Platt.”

Coronation Street – Ofcom

Coronation Street has been hit with Ofcom complaints previously.

Earlier this year, the ITV soap was hit with over 350 Ofcom complaints. In the scene, abusive Geoff forced his wife Yasmeen to eat her pet chicken Charlotte.

Later, the show received 276 Ofcom complaints after Yasmeen stabbed Geoff in self defence.

Coronation Street Yasmeen kills Geoff?
Some viewers complained to Ofcom when Yasmeen stabbed Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Last month, Emmerdale was hit with 11 Ofcom complaints after Paul violently attacked his son Vinny.

In the scene, Vinny forced Paul to admit that he had stolen money from the Dingles and Ellis’s expensive watch.

However things took a violent turn when Paul knocked his son to the ground. He then began punching the teenager.

Paul attacked Vinny in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

After being attacked by his dad, Vinny was left in shocked on the ground. But Paul fled.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. With an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

