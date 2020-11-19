Coronation Street has been hit with Ofcom complaints after fans accused the soap of ‘casual racism’ during a row between Sarah and Adam.

In an episode which aired last week (Wednesday, November 11) Sarah and Adam got into an argument after she discovered Adam wanted to ask out her employee Alina.

When Sarah told Adam to leave, he responded saying: “What are you going to do? Call Gary, ask him to beat me up?”

But Sarah soon lost her temper. She told her husband she was sick of him.

She then yell at him: “You’re a stupid, smug, Scottish git.”

Sarah and Adam had an argument. But some viewers have complained to Ofcom (Credit: ITV)

After the episode aired, viewers revealed they weren’t impressed with the comment. Some accused the show of ‘casual racism’.

Casual racism in #corrie again tonight — MrsMcCaptain (@JoanneCaptain) November 11, 2020

Sarah went in on Adam. What did him being Scottish have to do with anything? That’s a bit racist, that. #Corrie — Ĵuαŋі© (@Juani983) November 11, 2020

Oooh I think that was a bad decision with the Corrie script tonight. Sarah calling Adam a smug Scottish Git is not cool, should have just stuck with a smug git 😱#corrie — Karen Graham (@KarenG1982) November 11, 2020

#Corrie Why did you need to include “Scottish” in Sarahs rant? was “Stupid, Smug, Git” not enough? Wonder how many more Scottish references you’re going to throw in. #RacistCorrie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Stephanie McDermott (@stephaniemcd23) November 11, 2020

Is it me, or do people chuck in the word “Scottish” a lot when they’re mad at Adam like it’s an insult all by itself? Can we just, like, not do that any more…? #Corrie #coronationstreet — Conversation Street Podcast (@ConversationStr) November 11, 2020

And according to Ofcom’s weekly report, last week Coronation Street’s Wednesday episode received 59 complaints.

As reported in The Sun, the broadcast regulator said: “The complaints were about a discriminative comment made by Sarah Platt.”

Coronation Street – Ofcom

Coronation Street has been hit with Ofcom complaints previously.

Earlier this year, the ITV soap was hit with over 350 Ofcom complaints. In the scene, abusive Geoff forced his wife Yasmeen to eat her pet chicken Charlotte.

The complaints were about a discriminative comment made by Sarah Platt.

Later, the show received 276 Ofcom complaints after Yasmeen stabbed Geoff in self defence.

Some viewers complained to Ofcom when Yasmeen stabbed Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Viewers disgusted as Carla cheats on Peter with his nephew Adam

Last month, Emmerdale was hit with 11 Ofcom complaints after Paul violently attacked his son Vinny.

In the scene, Vinny forced Paul to admit that he had stolen money from the Dingles and Ellis’s expensive watch.

However things took a violent turn when Paul knocked his son to the ground. He then began punching the teenager.

Paul attacked Vinny in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Fans fear for Faye Windass after Ray Crosby gives her a promotion

After being attacked by his dad, Vinny was left in shocked on the ground. But Paul fled.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. With an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Have you been watching Coronation Street? What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.