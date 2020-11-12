Coronation racism row
Coronation Street viewers accuse the show of ‘casual racism’ during row between Sarah and Adam

Viewers have accused Coronation Street of  ‘racism’ during an a row between Sarah and Adam.

Sarah and Adam split up a few months ago after Sarah refused to turn her ex-boyfriend Gary into the police.

In this week’s episodes, Adam has made it clear he has eyes for Sarah’s employee, Alina.

In last night’s episodes (Wednesday, November 11) the factory lot began making jokes about Adam liking Alina.

Adam has been flirting with Alina (Credit: ITV)

Feeling bad, Alina asked Sarah if it was okay for her to go out with Adam. Although Sarah made out she was okay with it, it became clear she wasn’t.

Soon, Alina, Beth and Sally were outside of the factory when Adam came along and asked Alina to go to lunch.

But Sarah came outside and ordered everyone back into work before kicking off at Adam.

She had a go at her husband accusing him of using Alina to get at her. When Sarah told him to leave, he responded saying: “What are you going to do? Call Gary, ask him to beat me up.”

Sarah and Adam had an argument (Credit: ITV)

Sarah quickly lost her temper telling Adam she was sick of him.

As Carla came around the corner with a new client for the factory, Sarah yelled at Adam: “You’re a stupid, smug, Scottish git.”

However some viewers weren’t impressed with this comment and accused the soap of ‘casual racism’.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coronation Street for comment on this!

Coronation Street: Will Sarah and Adam get back together?

After a chat with Carla, Alina declined Adam’s offer to go out.

Why did you need to include Scottish in Sarah’s rant?

Carla attempts to set Sarah and Adam (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, Carla attempts to set Sarah and Adam up by inviting them both to lunch and hints if all goes well she has a spare hotel room for the night.

Will they reunite?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

