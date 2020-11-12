Viewers have accused Coronation Street of ‘racism’ during an a row between Sarah and Adam.

Sarah and Adam split up a few months ago after Sarah refused to turn her ex-boyfriend Gary into the police.

In this week’s episodes, Adam has made it clear he has eyes for Sarah’s employee, Alina.

In last night’s episodes (Wednesday, November 11) the factory lot began making jokes about Adam liking Alina.

Adam has been flirting with Alina (Credit: ITV)

Feeling bad, Alina asked Sarah if it was okay for her to go out with Adam. Although Sarah made out she was okay with it, it became clear she wasn’t.

Soon, Alina, Beth and Sally were outside of the factory when Adam came along and asked Alina to go to lunch.

But Sarah came outside and ordered everyone back into work before kicking off at Adam.

She had a go at her husband accusing him of using Alina to get at her. When Sarah told him to leave, he responded saying: “What are you going to do? Call Gary, ask him to beat me up.”

Sarah and Adam had an argument (Credit: ITV)

Sarah quickly lost her temper telling Adam she was sick of him.

As Carla came around the corner with a new client for the factory, Sarah yelled at Adam: “You’re a stupid, smug, Scottish git.”

However some viewers weren’t impressed with this comment and accused the soap of ‘casual racism’.

Casual racism in #corrie again tonight — MrsMcCaptain (@JoanneCaptain) November 11, 2020

Sarah went in on Adam. What did him being Scottish have to do with anything? That’s a bit racist, that. #Corrie — Ĵuαŋі© (@Juani983) November 11, 2020

Oooh I think that was a bad decision with the Corrie script tonight. Sarah calling Adam a smug Scottish Git is not cool, should have just stuck with a smug git 😱#corrie — Karen Graham (@KarenG1982) November 11, 2020

#Corrie Why did you need to include “Scottish” in Sarahs rant? was “Stupid, Smug, Git” not enough? Wonder how many more Scottish references you’re going to throw in. #RacistCorrie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Stephanie McDermott (@stephaniemcd23) November 11, 2020

Is it me, or do people chuck in the word “Scottish” a lot when they’re mad at Adam like it’s an insult all by itself? Can we just, like, not do that any more…? #Corrie #coronationstreet — Conversation Street Podcast (@ConversationStr) November 11, 2020

Scottish git 🤨, skatin on thin ice there Sarah 😬 #Corrie — Ryan Molloy (@rmolloy786) November 11, 2020

Coronation Street: Will Sarah and Adam get back together?

After a chat with Carla, Alina declined Adam’s offer to go out.

Why did you need to include Scottish in Sarah’s rant?

Carla attempts to set Sarah and Adam (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, Carla attempts to set Sarah and Adam up by inviting them both to lunch and hints if all goes well she has a spare hotel room for the night.

Will they reunite?

