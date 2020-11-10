Coronation Street spoilers reveal Craig finds out about Ray’s plans for the street. But Ray is soon threatening Craig and Faye.

Over the last few months, Ray has been plotting to buy all the properties on the cobbles so he can build on the land. And it was recently revealed he’s working with Debbie Webster.

Ray has plans for Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But next week, Craig discovers Ray’s plans. In upcoming scenes Ray asks for Craig’s advice on stepping up his security. The police officer promises to call in later.

Coronation Street: Craig discovers Ray’s plans

Later, Craig turns up at the Bistro and waits for Ray. But when the businessman enters the office he sees Craig studying the plans for the redevelopment of the street.

Craig sees the plans for the redevelopment of the street (Credit: ITV)

In a bid to buy his silence, Ray offers Craig and Faye a free meal at the Bistro. But Craig stops by the furniture shop and casually quizzes Gary about the new building project.

After a tip-off from Gary, Ray tells Craig he’ll put in a good word about him with the Chief Inspector if he keeps quiet over his building plans.

Craig quizzes Gary about the new building project (Credit: ITV)

Later Craig casually asks Sally if there are any local development plans. Sally tells him she’ll call her contact on the planning committee and find out.

Ray threatens Craig and Faye’s jobs

Meanwhile, Ray offers Faye the role of trainee manager across his entire hotel and restaurant chain. Faye is thrilled by the offer whilst Craig masks his unease.

Ray offers Faye the role of trainee manager (Credit: ITV)

Ray threatens Craig telling him that if he blabs about his plans, he’ll make sure he loses his job in the police force and Faye will no longer be a trainee manager.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

