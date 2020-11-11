Coronation Street announces line up of celebration programmes for 60th anniversary

Coronation Street has announced the line up of celebration programmes for it’s 60th anniversary.

On December 9 2020, Corrie will be celebrating 60 years since it first aired.

To celebrate the show’s milestone, ITV will be screening special shows, publishing an anniversary book, launching new products, unveiling unique social media content and at the centre of it all will be a week full of drama on the cobbles.

Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary will be a week full of drama (Credit: ITV)

One of the special shows will be Queens of the Street.

Coronation Street put northern working-class women at the centre of national conversation for six decades.

Coronation Street: Queens of the Street

To commemorate the show’s 60th anniversary, Queens of the Street, a 60th special will air on ITV as part of the soap’s anniversary week.

This will honour the remarkable women who have walked the cobbles over the years.

Queens of the Street, a 60th special will air on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Queens of the Street will take viewers on a trip down memory lane through a combination of classic clips and commentary from Coronation Street icons, as ITV applaud the strength, humour and warmth of the women who have been front and centre stage for the past 60 years.

What storylines will happen in the 60th anniversary week?

For months the nation has been gripped by the appalling abuse Geoff Metcalfe has inflicted on his wife Yasmeen.

With Yasmeen on remand, charged with the attempted murder of Geoff, viewers will see the end of her trial during the anniversary week.

Viewers will see the end of Yasmeen’s trial during the anniversary week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, two people battle to keep a shameful secret that will ruin not only their lives, but the lives of those around them.

Nothing stay quiet for long in the soaps. As the week goes on, their web of lies and deceit they’ve created threatens to destroy them.

Coronation Street residents unite to try and save the street from Ray. But can they do it? (Credit: ITV)

But at the centre of the anniversary is the street itself.

Coronation Street residents unite to try and save the street from Ray Crosby, who has bought up most of the properties and businesses in the area with the plans to flatten it all to make way for a new development.

As the bulldozers arrive, the race is on the save the cobbles.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

