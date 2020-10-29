Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints over Paul’s violent attack on son Vinny.

In the episode, which aired Wednesday, October 21, Vinny confronted his dad over stealing money from the Dingle family and taking Ellis’s expensive watch.

In the scenes which took place at the scrapyard, Vinny forced Paul to admit what he did. However things soon took a violent turn when Paul knocked his son to the ground.

Paul attacked Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards he fled the scene, whilst poor Vinny was left in shock on the ground.

But it appears some viewers weren’t happy with the scenes, which took place during the 7pm screening.

Ofcom’s weekly report reveals 11 people complained about Emmerdale on the Wednesday.

Vinny was shocked after his dad turned violent. However some viewers weren’t impressed with the scene (Credit: ITV)

According to The Sun, the broadcasting regulator confirmed that the complaints were about the violent scenes.

Viewers also said on Twitter how horrified they were by the violent attack.

Omg 😱😱😱 poor Vinny! 😥 Paul is a nasty piece of work #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) October 21, 2020

OMG Vinny. Can't believe Paul actually just went for his own Son like that #Emmerdale 😰 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) October 21, 2020

Emmerdale time #Emmerdale Poor vinny dont know why Paul did that to him ffs vile man — Roberto Diniro (@chunkyitalian) October 22, 2020

Emmerdale: Ofcom complaints

However, this isn’t the first time Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints.

Back in August, the ITV soap received 83 complaints over DI Malone and Dawn Taylor’s showdown.

Paul is a nasty piece of work.

In the scenes, the dodgy detective tried to get Dawn to take her own life after she had gone to the police about his harassment and crimes.

Malone tried to get her to overdose, but when she refused he pulled a gun on her.

DI Malone tried to get Dawn to take her own life. But he ended up being killed (Credit: ITV)

Harriet soon came in and knocked him unconscious. In the following episode, DI Malone was shot and killed by Dawn when he woke up and tried to attack her.

Meanwhile, back in June, viewers complained about Jimmy’s coronavirus comment during one of the lockdown episodes.

According to The Sun, the episode received 12 complaints.

