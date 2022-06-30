Coronation Street fans have a theory that Hope Stape could be transgender.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 29) Hope made a big deal about not wanting to be a bridesmaid at Fiz‘s wedding and not wanting to wear a dress.

Now fans are wondering if this could be the start of a new storyline.

Hope is the daughter of Fiz Stape and John Stape (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict new storyline for Hope

Hope has caused a lot of trouble for Fiz and Tyrone over the years.

With her issues getting worse, Fiz took Hope to a school which focused on children with behaviour problems.

More recently, she ended up destroying Phill Whittaker’s car after finding out he was secretly planning to write a book about her biological dad, serial killer John Stape.

However fans now think Hope could be heading for a new storyline.

Some fans think Hope could be transgender (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode of the soap, Fiz was getting things ready for the wedding next week.

But Hope told her mum she didn’t want to be a bridesmaid or wear a dress.

Fiz responded saying: “Hope, what is it with you and dresses at the minute, honestly?”

She then told her she would have to wear a dress to the wedding, leaving Hope visibly upset.

This isn’t the first time Hope refused to wear a dress, as she also refused to wear one Mimi picked out for her once before.

Some fans are now wondering if Hope could be struggling with gender identity and may even be transgender.

Is there a Hope/trans storyline coming? Not wanting to wear dresses any more? #Corrie — Justine Hadden (@blow1t) June 30, 2022

Is #Corrie planting seeds that Hope is trans? 🏳️‍🌈 — Andrew McBride 🐝 💚 (@andrewmcb) June 29, 2022

What is it with you and dresses recently?! Subtle #Corrie, Hope's trans. — Dr Tom Arzt (@tarzt77) June 29, 2022

#Corrie Is Hope about to tell Fiz she wants to be a boy?!?! — Sparkysue (@sparkysue) June 29, 2022

Tenner says we're going to go down the Hope wanting to be a boy route #corrie — Karen Mason 📙 🐶 📺🛵 (@AuthorKarenMaso) June 29, 2022

Transgender characters in soaps

Hayley Cropper was the first transgender character in Coronation Street.

Hayley was introduced to the soap in 1998 and it was revealed she was born a male, named Harold.

She died on-screen in 2014.

Although Hayley was transgender, actress Julie Hesmondhalgh is not and has admitted she would not take the role now.

Ash is the first transgender actor in a soap (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile in Emmerdale, Moira’s daughter Hannah Barton was introduced in 2009 played by Grace Cassidy.

She left the village in 2012 but in 2018 Moira was shocked when Hannah returned as Matty.

Matty, now played by Ash Palmisciano, revealed he had realised he was born in the wrong body. Moira supported him as he transitioned.

Actor Ash is transgender and has been very open about his journey.

