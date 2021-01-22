Who is Matty Barton in Emmerdale and will his romance with Amy be good for him?

Matty Barton has been a part of Emmerdale since 2009.

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, January 22) Amy confessed to Matty that she liked him and wanted them to be together.

Matty told Amy he felt the same way and it looks like the two are finally a couple!

Amy and Matty have liked each other for a while (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Death in Paradise on BBC One: Is Kelvin Fletcher still married and will he return to Emmerdale?

The character Matty is Emmerdale’s first transgender character. But who plays him?

Who is Matty in Emmerdale?

Matty was born into a female’s body. When he was born, he was named Hannah.

Hannah moved to the village in 2009 with her parents, brother Adam and sister Holly.

In 2012, Hannah moved to London for a fresh start in London.

Matty was born into a woman’s body (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Between 2012 and 2018, Hannah realised he was transgender and began his transition.

In June 2018 Matty snuck into Butler’s farm in order to retrieve his birth certificate. But he was caught by Cain Dingle who mistook him as an intruder.

However when Moira walked in, she immediately recognised her child. At first, Moira struggled to accept Matty, but eventually she did accept him.

Matty had top surgery in 2019 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In April 2019, viewers saw Matty have his top surgery. This surgery is to reshape the chest and remove breast tissue.

Who plays Matty?

Between 2009 and 2012 Matty, who was known as Hannah back then, was played by Grace Cassidy.

Now Matty is played by actor Ash Palmisciano, who is a transgender man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash Palmisciano (@ash.p.x)

Last year, he actor gave a Ted Talk about finding his truth. In the talk he explained how he was born in a girl’s body and how he knew at a young age he was a boy.

However the actor didn’t transition until he was older.

In 2018, Ash appeared on Lorraine and revealed how he landed the role of Matty.

Ash joined the Emmerdale cast in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Chelsea Halfpenny: Emmerdale and Casualty star looks unrecognisable with new hair

He said: “It is crazy. There’s an amazing charity called All About Trans. They work with positive representations in the media of trans people.

“They said to me, ‘we’re doing an interaction with Emmerdale, they’re thinking of doing this storyline, they’re looking for some advice on positive reps.’ They said, ‘do you want to come?’ And I said, ‘Sure, cheeky day out.’

“I went along and the next thing they said, ‘do you want to audition?’ Being an actor I said ‘of course!’ And here I am.”

Emmerdale is on Monday to Friday at 7pm with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursday on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.