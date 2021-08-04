Who is Hope Stape in Coronation Street? Who was her evil dad?

Hope Stape in Coronation Street is the tiny troublemaker who seems intent on causing chaos wherever she goes.

Young Hope has made her parents, Fiz and Tyrone, worried in the past thanks to her unpredictable and often violent behaviour.

She even went to a special school in Birmingham for a while back in 2018/2019, when it became obvious her concerned mum and dad weren’t coping.

Hope’s not a fan of Alina and Tyrone’s new romance (Credit: ITV)

Hope’s been behaving herself for a while, but with Fiz and Tyrone breaking up, and Ty setting up home with new girlfriend Alina Pop, the little girl is showing signs of her former unstable actions.

And now it seems she’s set her sights on pregnant Alina, after a fire broke out at her flat. Uh-oh.

So who is Hope and is she destined to be evil because of her dad?

Who plays Hope Stape in Coronation Street?

Hope has been played by young actress Isabella Flanagan since 2017. She took over from twins Faith and Nicole Holt, who shared the role.

Isabella comes from a showbiz family. Her twin brother, William, is also in Corrie. He plays Hope’s cousin, Joseph Brown.

Isabella’s big sister Amelia plays April in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

And the twins’ older sister Amelia Flanagan is beloved to Emmerdale fans for her portrayal of April Windsor.

Hope Stape in Coronation Street and her family

Hope was born back in 2010, after the dramatic tram crash that rocked Coronation Street. Her dad, John Stape, was in the middle of his murderous rampage at the time and, in fact, killed one of his victims – Charlotte Hoyle – on the same day Hope was born.

Fiz was oblivious to her husband’s awful deeds, until the truth was revealed several months later, and he tried to scarper with baby Hope.

Hope’s real dad is Corrie murderer John Stape (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

To add to poor Fiz’s trauma, he legged it and left her to take the rap for his crimes. She even went to prison for a while as she waited to go on trial.

When John returned, he kidnapped Rosie Webster and crashed his car. His deathbed confession meant Fiz was off the hook and she returned to the Street.

Not the best beginning for little Hope!

Hope’s also suffered with cancer, though she made a full recovery, and then with the behavioural problems that sent her to a special school in Birmingham.

Hope and her sister

Though Hope and Ruby have been raised as sisters, they’re not biologically related. Ruby is Tyrone’s daughter with his violent ex, Kirsty.

Jade wanted revenge on Fiz and she was determined to take Hope away (Credit: ITV)

Instead Hope discovered she had a real half-sister, Jade Rowan. She’d met Hope when she was at the special school and followed her to Weatherfield, intent on revenge on Fiz.

Jade was also John’s daughter, and convinced Fiz was responsible for his death. She made it look like Fiz was abusing her little girls and worked hard to get social services to let her look after Hope.

Is Alina in danger from little Hope? (Credit: ITV)

But fortunately Jade’s evil deeds were eventually revealed, and Hope was returned to her mum.

Now, though, it looks like Hope’s struggling to cope with Tyrone moving on with Alina. How far will she go to destroy them?

