Coronation Street character Alina is played by Ruxandra Porojnicu.

How much do you know about the actress, who first appeared in the ITV soap in 2019?

Read on to find out more about her age, her relationship status and what else she’s been in.

Ruxandra moved to the UK in 2015 (Credit: Ruxandra Porojnicu / YouTube)

What else has Ruxandra Porojnicu who portrays Alina in Coronation Street been in?

Ruxandra is a Romanian actress who plays Corrie’s Alina.

She also had a small role in the TV documentaries Aircrash Confidential and The Real Story Of…

Ruxandra moved to the UK in 2015, after studying acting in Romania and appearing in films and stage productions.

The star plays Alina in Coronation Street (Credit: Lorraine / YouTube)

What age is Ruxandra Porojnicu?

Ruxandra was born in 1993 and is 27 years old.

Her birthday is July 5.

The star is from Romania and was born in the country’s capital, Bucharest.

Has Ruxandra Porojnicu ever been in Benidorm?

No, Ruxandra Porojnicu wasn’t in the popular sitcom Benidorm.

People appear to have mistaken her for actress Holly Earl, who played Elena in series six of the ITV show.

Ruxandra has previously spoken to curious fans on Twitter who have asked if she was in the programme.

Answering one person who shared a picture of Elena in Benidorm in 2020, she said: “Noo, so many people asked [if that’s me], glad you posted this picture.”

Replying, the fan told her: “Oh wow! You look so alike!”

Ruxandra Porojnicu during an appearance on daytime show Lorraine (Credit: Lorraine / YouTube)

Who is Alina in Coronation Street?

Ruxandra plays telesales agent Alina Pop, who was a victim of human trafficking when she arrived in the UK from Eastern Europe.

She got friendly with Seb Franklin and later helped expose the trafficking.

Ruxandra’s previously spoke about how important that plot was to her.

She said on Instagram at the time: “As an immigrant, moving abroad with just £300 in my pocket, I could have been in this situation.

“It is a great responsibility to be the voice of someone who went through this experience and I truly hope this storyline will make a change and will bring awareness in our society.”

She continued to say it was a “privilege” to be part of “such an iconic production”, adding: “I’m learning so much working here and I’m very grateful.”

She joined the ITV soap in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Is Ruxandra Porojnicu single?

It’s not known whether or not Ruxandra Porojnicu is married; she is believed to be single.

In 2019, pictures showed her enjoying a drink out with Seb actor Harry Visinoni. However, neither confirmed it was anything other than them hanging out as friends and co-stars.

