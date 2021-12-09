Coronation Street fans go wild over ‘iconic’ Tracy

Coronation Street character Tracy McDonald stole the show last night as she went round Weatherfield putting everyone in their place.

Tracy, who has been quiet on screen of late, took centre stage on Wednesday, December 8 as she rowed with Steve and then gave vicar Billy Mayhew what for.

Fans described her dialogue as ‘epic’ and said she was ‘saving’ Corrie.

Tracy was on fire on Wednesday night (Credit: ITV)

What did Tracy say to Steve on Coronation Street?

First up, she had a row with Steve over where their daughter Amy gets her brains from.

Amy got good enough grades to get into a top university and her parents expressed their pride by going head-to-head over which of them is the most intelligent!

Steve insisted it was him as his twin brother, Andy, went to university.

However, Tracy bit back that it was definitely her as Ken had instilled a calm air of studying and intellect when she was growing up.

Steve replied: “Well not for you because you were in your room most of the time listening to your tapes!” a nod to the iconic era of Corrie when Tracy never appeared on screen.

Fans loved the nostalgic reference.

Steve remarking that Tracy was always in her room playing her tapes when she was a teenager LMAOOOOOOO if you know you know #corrie — Kayleigh ⚓️ (@KaylesK) December 9, 2021

To the writers for that reference to a young Tracy Barlow being upstairs listening to tapes!!! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/An2eQ0bzS2 — Colin Campbell (@c_c_u_k) December 8, 2021

classic Corrie … Tracy Barlow did spend a lot of time in her bedroom listening to her tapes 😂😂 #Corrie — Kendie (@kendie) December 8, 2021

Love the old school reference to Tracy sitting upstairs listening to her tapes in tonight’s #Corrie pic.twitter.com/kIS5j8p5kh — Let’s Watch Telly 📺 (@LetsWatchTele) December 8, 2021

Steve is used to Tracy’s remarks (Credit: ITV)

Tracy’s epic insults

Later, Tracy and Steve were discussing Amy’s future after she announced she was going to apply to UCL to study business.

“You have no idea where UCL is, do you?” Tracy asked her husband. When she told him it was London, Steve was horrified over the cost of things in the capital city.

“Chill out Steve, you mingebag,” Tracy hit back.

Viewers were in absolute hysterics and couldn’t quite believe what they were hearing.

@ConversationStr is it too soon to give character of the week to Tracy 😂 😂 “shut up you minge bag” 🤣 🤣 #Corrie — RESTING GRINCH FACE 🎄 (@Chadderbox2018) December 8, 2021

Mingebag

Reverend Liar

Oxbridge

Conspiracy theorist Tracy is on fire with the insults tonight! @itvcorrie #corrie #coronationstreet — Conversation Street Podcast (@ConversationStr) December 8, 2021

Tracy called Steve a mingebag I’m screaming😂😂😂 #Corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) December 8, 2021

Tracy: “Oh chill out Steve, you mingebag” 😂 #Corrie — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) December 8, 2021

Tracy had some choice words for Billy and Summer too (Credit: ITV)

Tracy defends Daniel in Coronation Street

Classic Tracy was yet to come when her brother Daniel returned from the police station after being questioned over his interactions with Summer Spellman.

As Daniel tried to defend himself over what had happened while Ken questioned him, Tracy was getting more and more frustrated with their father.

Ken kept repeating the phrase ‘energy bar’ in reference to the food item Daniel had gifted to Summer when she had a dizzy spell.

Tracy lashed out: “Stop saying energy bar.”

“The devil is in the detail,” Ken replied.

“The devil is in my flat,” Tracy spat back, before deciding she needed to take matters into her own hands.

She stormed out into the street and confronted Billy and Summer, chucking them out of her flat. She told them to be out by midday on Sunday.

Paul Foreman, who was listening in and was the one who reported Daniel to the police, shouted: “You can’t do that.”

Tracy was taking no prisoners though: “Oh, look, it’s the conspiracy theorist who called the police.

“Bet you’re an anti-vaxxer and all, aren’t you? Well good news, the earth is definitely flat and Daniel is definitely after Summer.”

She finished: “You can all be homeless together. Stuff turning the other cheek.”

What did fans say about Tracy’s tirade?

Fans were here for all of iconic Tracy, especially the insults.

Watching @itvcorrie on +1…

Brilliant to see #Tracy at her fiery best! @kateford76‘s absence of late has been keenly felt, terrific to see her back on our screens.#Corrie — John Hughes (@hughesjg) December 8, 2021

Tracy’s rant at Billy and Paul was iconic 🤣🤣💅💅 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/A9SjpdV2fL — Stuart Orr (@StuartOrr1) December 8, 2021

I am loving Tracy right now #Corrie — Hervibe56 (@hervibe56) December 8, 2021

Tracy on fine form tonight. She’s been missed. #corrie — chawner laughs (@appehmichael) December 8, 2021

Oh Tracy is just iconic 🤣”max platt whatever his name is” 🤣🤣#corrie — poppy ♡|AK is the LOML (@alisonsdani) December 8, 2021

