Steve McDonald has been in Coronation Street since December 1989. But who is he, who are his family and how many times has he been married?

Steve McDonald in Coronation Street: Who are his parents?

Steve is the son of Liz and Jim McDonald. He was born June 26th 1974.

He has a twin brother called Andy and a baby sister named Katie. Katie was born prematurely on January 1st 1992.

The McDonald family

She was placed into an incubator but sadly died, leaving her family heartbroken.

The character is played by actor Simon Gregson.

Steve McDonald in Coronation Street: How many times has he been married?

Steve has been married seven times to five different women. His first wife was Vicky Arden, who he married in 1995.

She was the wealthy granddaughter of Alec Gilroy and wanted to rebel. But Steve was just after her money though after getting himself in a lot of gambling debt.

Steve and Vicky

When he tried to pin a stolen whiskey charge on her, she turned on him and got him sent down for two years. They soon got divorced.

He went on to have an on-off relationship with Fiona Middleton but she left the cobbles in 1998.

He then went on to marry Karen Phillips in 2001, who he married for a bet. But they realised they loved each other for real and got divorced so they could get married properly in 2004.

Karen and Steve married twice

The divorce caused arguments between the couple and they briefly split. In that time, Steve got Tracy Barlow pregnant.

He reunited with Karen, but the truth about Tracy came out at their wedding ceremony.

They married anyway, but the spectre of Tracy was too much to bear and Karen ended up suffering a breakdown and leaving town.

Marriages to Becky, Michelle and Tracy

Steve had a series of other relationships, including gangster’s wife Ronnie Clayton. But eventually seemed solid with Rovers barmaid Michelle Connor.

He then cheated on Michelle with Becky Granger, who he married in 2009.

Steve cheated on Michelle with Becky

As Becky and Steve were planning their divorce, he had another one-night-stand with Tracy and she fell pregnant with twins.

They decided to get married, but she miscarried the babies. She pretended Becky had caused her to lose them by pushing her down the stairs.

When Becky produced Tracy’s medical records at the reception proving she didn’t cause the miscarriage, a disgusted Steve ended things immediately with his new bride.

He rekindled his relationship with Michelle and they married in 2015.

Michelle and Steve married in 2015

After an argument, Steve slept with Leanne Battersby and she later found out she was pregnant. Steve soon got back with Michelle and she also discovered she was pregnant.

Michelle ended up giving birth to their son Ruairi at 23 weeks and he was pronounced dead moments after his birth.

Leanne went on to give birth to a baby boy, who she named Oliver. When the truth about Steve being Oliver’s dad came out, Michelle threw him out.

Steve is now married to Tracy

He eventually got back with Tracy and they got married in 2018.

However at their wedding she got into a fight with Leanne as she discovered that Steve had slept with her once again.

How many kids does he have?

Technically Steve has six children. His oldest is Emma Brooker.

Emma is the daughter of Fiona Middleton. In 2019, Steve discovered that his neighbour Emma was actually his daughter.

Emma is Steve's oldest child

It turned out his ex-girlfriend Fiona was pregnant when she left the cobbles in 1998.

Amy Barlow is the daughter of Steve and Tracy, born in 2004.

Steve and Tracy were also due to have twins in 2012, however she had a miscarriage.

Amy is the daughter of Steve and Tracy

Steve and Michelle’s son Rauri died in 2017.

Leanne and Steve’s son Oliver was born in 2017. Sadly he died in 2020 after being diagnosed with Mitochondrial disease.



