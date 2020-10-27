Coronation Street has announced the character Summer Spellman has been recast.

The character, who first arrived in 2017, will be returning after a few weeks away. But she will be played by new actress Harriet Bibby.

Next month Summer will return to the cobbles after staying with her grandmother. She will be reunited with Todd Grimshaw, who attempted to run away with her in 2017.

Summer is back but will be played by a new actress (Credit: ITV)

With tensions already running high with Billy and Paul over Todd’s return, Summer’s arrival is bound to complicate matters as she struggles to forgive Todd for abandoning her and Billy three years ago.

Coronation Street: Who originally played Summer Spellman?

Summer has been played by actress Matilda Freeman since her first appearance in June 2017.

However the actress has now made the decision to leave the show.

Why did Matilda Freeman leave Coronation Street?

It has been revealed Harriet was cast in the role earlier this year as Matilda decided to leave the soap in order to explore new opportunities.

Matilda has played Summer for three years. However she is leaving the show to explore new opportunities (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about leaving Corrie, Matilda said: “I’d like to say thank you to my second family, the cast, crew and viewers who have supported me during my time on the cobbles.

“After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change and I’m excited to be starting that next chapter with a new role.”

Who is Harriet Bibby? Where have you seen her before?

Lincolnshire born actress Harriet trained at Arla North. The young actress has had roles in Doctors and Brassic.

I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street.

She has lived in Wigan for the past four years and recently moved to Manchester.

Harriet will play Summer. But how will Summer react to seeing Todd again? (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about joining the show, she said: “I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family.

“Matilda has wished me good luck which was lovely. I’m looking forward to bringing Summer’s sass and sparkle to the screen.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

