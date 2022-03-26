Coronation Street to Emmerdale: 5 Young soap actors who need to win awards

Soaps like Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders are the perfect breeding ground for young talent.

This year five young actors have shown just how talented they are in difficult circumstances.

And we think they all deserve awards for their work.

Amelia Flanagan has turned out incredible performances in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Amelia Flanagan – Emmerdale

Rarely is a child star so talented that they can carry huge storylines on their own back – but Amelia has done it.

She has handled everything from her character’s mum dying, her dad being imprisoned for murder and now her dad’s devastating stroke.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Sally and Tim over for good?

Actress Amelia has shown she’s more than just a random stage school kid plucked for a plum role.

She’s a real actress with a real future.

And after this year she deserves all the awards available.

Coronation Street star Jude plays Sam Blakeman (Credit: ITV)

Jude Riordan – Coronation Street

After watching Jude in Coronation Street, there can be no-one doubting his talent.

He’d already won the hearts of the nation with his brilliant performance of young Sam Blakeman.

But his work after the death of his character’s mum Natasha he has been nothing short of heartbreaking.

Even in silence he managed to keep up with his older co-stars.

He’s already won one award – but he deserves every award going after this last year.

Sonny Kendall – EastEnders

Tackling a bullying storyline would be hard for any young actor – especially in a soap.

But to tackle it with a knife crime storyline – that’s on another level.

And actor Sonny has proven he can keep up with his much more experienced co-stars in the most dramatic of scenes.

Give him awards just for being able to keep up with Phil Mitchell with a baseball bat!

Paddy plays Max Turner in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Paddy Bever – Coronation Street

After years of not really having a storyline – Max had been forgotten about, much like his rarely seen sister Lily.

But since Paddy has taken over the role he has shown that Max is a David Platt in training and he has been a revelation.

Making viewers hate Max for his dastardly and cruel schemes, Paddy has played the part to perfection.

And he even had viewers feeling sorry for him when he showed his vulnerability.

Hope terrorises the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Isabella Flanagan – Coronation Street

Proving that talent does run in the family, Emmerdale’s Amelia’s younger sister has proven herself to be every bit the actress.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Jon drops a bombshell on Emma

Although younger, the way Isabella has played troubled Hope has been incredible.

She can leave you heartbroken one moment and utterly terrified the next as Hope’s campaign of terror continues on the cobbles.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.