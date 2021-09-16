Who plays Max Turner in Coronation Street and why has he been recast?

Max Turner in Coronation Street is the teenage son of Kylie Platt and Callum Logan.

He was adopted by stepdad David Platt and since the death of his parents in separate incidents, he lives with David and his half sister Lily, and stepmum Shona.

Max is also the half brother of Harry Platt – Sarah Platt’s son. They share the same dad.

Who plays Max Turner in Coronation Street?

Since he arrived in Coronation Street in 2010, Max has been played by young actor Harry McDermott.

Harry was only five when he won the role in Corrie. He’s grown up on screen, tackling some hard-hitting stories including Max’s diagnosis with ADHD and the death of his mum.

Harry has played Max since he was small (Credit: ITV)

The role of Max has recently been recast with actor Paddy Bever taking on the role as Max takes on more mature storylines.

“We have all watched Harry grow up alongside Max Turner for the past 11 years and we want to thank him for everything he has brought to the character,” said a Corrie spokesperson.

Newcomer Paddy Bever will be playing Max as he starts causing trouble for new teacher Daniel Osbourne (Credit: ITV)

“It is always a difficult decision to recast a role and we look forward to following Harry’s career as he continues with his acting studies and explores other opportunities.

“We wish him every success for the future.”

Max’s arrival in Coronation Street

Max grew up in foster care because his young mum Kylie Turner wasn’t able to look after him and his dad Callum was in prison.

But when Kylie’s sister Becky McDonald helped her turn her life around, she began to fight to get Max back.

Max and Lily had a stable home with Kylie and David (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

But things went wrong when Kylie sold Max to Becky and her husband Steve McDonald and scarpered.

Kylie’s return

After some time behind bars and a trip abroad, Kylie came home to Weatherfield engaged to David Platt, who she’d met on holiday.

There were some ups and downs, but eventually the newly weds got custody of Max, who David adores, and Kylie gave birth to Lily.

Max’s ADHD

After a disastrous holiday in Barbados thanks to Max’s erratic behaviour, the lad was diagnosed with ADHD and given medication.

But Kylie’s decision to get in touch with his dad, Callum, sent her spiralling back to drugs and Callum trying to get custody.

Though Max was keen to get to know his dad at first, he quickly became scared of him.

Callum Logan was Max’s biological dad (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

And that drama eventually ended with Kylie killing Callum who was attacking his girlfriend Sarah Platt.

More murder for Max

David and Kylie’s happy family life was destroyed when Kylie was murdered by Clayton Hibbs.

It took a while for David to get his family back on an even keel but he eventually settled down with second wife Shona and they look after the kids together.

What’s next for Max?

Max is set to be in a new storyline (Credit: ITV)

The recast Max will be causing trouble for newly qualified teacher Daniel Osbourne. Paddy has already started filming and apparently his new story is going to be ‘explosive’!

We can’t wait to see it.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

