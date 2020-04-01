Coronation Street receives six Ofcom complaints over violent knife scenes

Coronation Street has received six Ofcom complaints over violent knife scenes, which saw David Platt being mugged.

In Monday night's episode of Corrie (March 30), viewers saw David deal with another blow after finding out he couldn't divorce Shona until they've been married a year.

Then, after an argument with mum Gail about his saucy encounter with Alina, David stormed out of his home.

David and Gail had an argument (Credit; ITV Hub)

As he walked down the street, drinking, he threw a can on the ground while passing a group of boys.

They pinned him against the wall and demanded David's phone and wallet.

However David refused to give it over and one of the lads pulled a knife on him, just as the episode came to an end.

David was held at knifepoint (Credit: ITV Hub)

According to The Sun, the shocking scenes received eight complaints to Ofcom.

An Ofcom rep told Entertainment Daily: "Just confirming, we've had eight complaints about Monday's Corrie - six of these related to scenes involving knife crime."

Viewers also took to Twitter to express their reactions to David falling victim to a violent crime.

#Corrie Bringing knife crime into it Pathetic storyline😬 — MARSHALL JAMES (@buncie44) March 30, 2020

If David gets so much as scratched I'm boycotting #Corrie...



Because he's the only reason I watch it in the first place. — Faith ♀️🐢 (@aqua_faith_) March 30, 2020

NOOO David's not actually gona get stabbed like poor Kylie is he? #Corrie 😰 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) March 30, 2020

Do you think the violent scenes were too much?

What happens next for David?

Spoilers for this week reveal that David is able to get away from the muggers using a fire escape.

But when he gets back home, he doesn't tell Gail or Nick about what's happened.

He later apologises to Alina for using her and they both agree they need a fresh star.

Bringing knife crime into it, pathetic storyline.

Is this a turning point for David?

Will David and Shona get divorced?

Shona wants a divorce (Credit: ITV)

After being shot, David's wife Shona ended up in a coma. But after she woke up, she was unable to remember David, his kids Max and Lily, or their life together.

David was recently told that Shona now wants a divorce. But will she eventually start to get her memory back?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

