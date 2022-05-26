Emmerdale fans stunned as 80s heartthrob Marti Pellow makes cameo

Emmerdale fans were left swooning during today’s visit to Classic Emmerdale as 80s heartthrob Marti Pellow appeared for Kathy Glover‘s exit scenes!

The Wet Wet Wet frontman arrived at the Woolpack to serenade Tricia Stokes.

But she decided to let departing Kathy have the treat instead.

Marti Pellow was a hit with the ladies of Emmerdale! (Credit: ITV)

Why did Marti Pellow appear in Emmerdale?

Tricia had won a competition on the radio to be serenaded by Marti.

He arrived on Thursday May 26 and she fangirled all over him before asking him to instead sing to her friend Kathy.

When this episode originally aired on December 20 2001, it was Kathy’s final scenes.

She left to live in Australia with Elsa and Alice and start a new life there.

Marti sang his first solo hit Close to You as the soap showed a montage of Kathy’s best bits during her 20 years in Emmerdale.

After his performance barmaid Louise Appleton invited him into the back room for some drinks. Tricia was not impressed to have lost the hunk to her Aussie colleague!

Marti smoldered his way through the performance (Credit: ITV)

Fans comment on Marti Pellow in Emmerdale

Those enjoying the Classic Emmerdale episodes at home were thrilled to see Marti pop up.

Although one did find it a bit “random”!

“Marti Pellow on Classic Emmerdale. Gorgeous voice as well as very handsome. If I ever left a place, I’d want him singing to me,” wrote one.

Another added: “Marti Pellow on Classic Emmerdale!”

“Marti Pellow appearing was so random. The scene when he first came in and was walking backwards into the pub living room with Tricia was so awkward!” commented a third.

A fourth said: “Marti Pellow on Classic Emmerdale. Wit woo! Day made! No wonder Tricia was swooning!”

“Gorgeous Marti Pellow on Classic Emmerdale,” someone else agreed with a series of heart emojis.

Kathy was sad to be leaving (Credit: ITV)

Why did Kathy Glover leave Emmerdale?

Kathy had been through a lot during her 20 years in the village.

With three husbands behind her, it was time to move on.

She wanted to be a part of her niece Alice’s life and Alice had been taken by her mother to live in Australia.

Alice had begged Kathy to move with her and although Kathy had dismissed the idea at first, she ended up realising it was time for a fresh start.

Kathy briefly returned for Seth Armstrong’s funeral in 2005.

It hadn’t been actress Malandra Burrows’ decision to leave, she was axed as part of the show’s revamp under new show boss Steve Frost.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 1.30pm and 2.05pm on ITV3.

