Louise Appleton in Emmerdale was played by Home and Away legend Emily Symons.

After six years behind the bar of the Woolpack, Louise left Emmerdale to go back to Australia in 2008.

But who was she? Who is Emily Symons who played her? And how old is she?

Louise arrived in the village in 2001 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who was Louise Appleton in Emmerdale?

Louise Appleton arrived in Emmerdale in June 2001 to work behind the bar of the Woolpack.

She quickly became very close to Diane Sugden, though their friendship hit a rocky patch when Diane slept with Rodney Blackstock, who Louise was dating.

Louise got involved with Ray Mullen and even moved in with him.

However, Ray was controlling and manipulative.

He made her think she was being stalked and persuaded her to emigrate with him to Italy.

Louise, however, discovered Ray was the one stalking her and accidentally killed him. She covered it up, with the help of besotted Terry Woods.

She wanted to be just good friends with Terry, though, and started dating married man Ronnie Marsden followed by local vicar Ashley Thomas.

Louise eventually realised she did have feelings for Terry though and the couple decided to buy the B&B together.

But she embarked on a passionate affair with Matthew King and ended things with Terry – only to discover Matthew had been using her and dumped her days later.

With her tail between her legs, Louise headed back to Australia to lick her wounds.

Louise left with younger man Jamie – but it didn’t last (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When did Louise leave Emmerdale?

Louise came back and began dating police officer Martin Crowe – played by Graeme Hawley who went on to be none other than John Stape in Coronation Street!

Although she struggled to be a mum to his daughter Kayleigh, they all moved into the Woolpack together.

But things fell apart when Martin set out to arrest Sam Dingle who had helped his terminally ill wife Alice to die.

When Martin then found out about Louise’s part in Ray’s death, they split up, although he promised not to report her to the police.

Louise moved on to Jamie Hope – the much younger son of Bob Hope. After many ups and downs they eventually got engaged, but things were called off when she was accused of cheating.

After it was revealed she had won a beauty contest in Australia and the man she’d been accused of cheating with was her manager, Jamie and Louise left for Australia together in October 2008.

However, Jamie returned in June 2009 and revealed Louise had dumped him for a man who looked like Crocodile Dundee.

Louise has been mentioned since her departure.

Ashley referred to Laurel by Louise’s name when he was suffering dementia, and Louise also donated to Sarah Sugden’s cancer treatment fundraising page in 2017.

Emily is best-known for playing Marilyn Chambers in Home and Away (Credit: Channel 5/Endemol Shine)

Who played Louise Appleton in Emmerdale?

Louise was played by Emily Symons.

Emily was a well-known face in Soapland before her arrival in the Dales due to her starring role on Aussie soap Home and Away.

She played Marilyn Chambers on and off from 1989 until 2001 before coming to the UK.

After leaving Emmerdale as Louise, she returned to Home and Away in 2010 and remains there today.

Emily hasn’t aged a day! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How old is Emily Symons?

Emily was born on August 10, 1969, making her 52 years old.

When she first started playing Louise Appleton in Emmerdale she was 32 years old.

The actress was 39 when she departed the Dales.

Is Emily Symons married?

Emily was married to Lorenzo Smith, a son of Viscount Hambleden and descendant of stationery tycoon W.H. Smith.

They wed in 2003 and remained married for two years, divorcing in 2005.

She was also engaged to footballer Matt Le Tissier and dated Emmerdale co-star Matt Healy, who played Matthew King. The pair broke up before she took part in Dancing on Ice in 2007.

How many children does she have?

Emily has been very open about her IVF struggles.

In 2015, she revealed to New Idea: “I very much thought it couldn’t happen and I was too old.

“I thought it would be impossible but it isn’t.

“I’d given up, really, I thought I had tried every avenue that was available to us. My advice is to not give up if you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed by the whole process.”

She fell pregnant with then partner Paul Jackson in 2015 and welcomed son Henry Richard Francis Jackson at the age of 46.

