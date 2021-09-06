Kathy Glover in Emmerdale: Who was she? How many husbands did she have?

Kathy Glover in Emmerdale was also known as Kathy Bates, Kathy Merrick, Kathy Tate and eventually Kathy Glover.

Kathy had four weddings during her time in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

She arrived in Emmerdale back in 1985 with her mum, and brother Nick when she was still at school and quickly became one of the show’s main characters.

Who played Kathy Glover in Emmerdale?

Malandra appeared in I’m A Celeb in 2006 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Kathy Glover in Emmerdale was played by Malandra Burrows. Malandra – whose name is a mixture of her parents’ names, Malcolm and Sandra – had been in Brookside and other television shows before.

But the part of Kathy, then Kathy Bates, was her first leading role.

Malandra has appeared on stage in many different roles and is a regular in pantomime.

She also took part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2006.

Malandra had a brief singing career. Her 1990 single Just This Side of Love reached number 11 in the charts.

Kathy’s first marriage

Kathy Glover in Emmerdale was married three times.

Kathy’s first husband was Jackie Merrick (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Her first husband was Jackie Merrick. She was devastated when Jackie was killedin a shooting accident.

Kathy and Chris Tate in Emmerdale

By 1990, Kathy had caught the eye of Chris Tate. Their romance took a while to get off the ground but they eventually got married and settled down together.

Chris Tate was Kathy’s second husband (Credit: ITV)

But their marriage ran into trouble and Kathy had an affair with an American called Josh Lewis.

She planned to leave Chris and start a new life away from Beckindale – as Emmerdale was called back then.

But as she got ready to leave, a plane crashed into the village.

Chris was paralysed in the tragedy and Kathy decided to stay.

Kathy’s marriage to Chris fell apart when he had an affair with Rachel Hughes – who he’d later marry and who is the mother to Chris’s son, Joseph.

Kathy Glover in Emmerdale and Dave Glover

She started a relationship with Dave Glover and they married. But Dave was in love with Kim Tate and just a month after the wedding he died rescuing Kim’s son James – who he thought might be his son – from a fire.

Kathy and Dave were happy for a while (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Later Kathy got involved with Biff Fowler, who’d been married to Dave’s sister, Linda. But he jilted her at the altar.

Moving on – with a serial killer

Kathy carried on being unlucky in love. After the death of Rachel Tate, Kathy got involved with her widower Graham Clark.

Kathy didn’t know that Graham killed Rachel (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

But little did she know Graham had killed Rachel – and his first wife, too.

The couple planned to leave the village but as they did, Kathy twigged that Graham had killed her pal.

She escaped the dramatic confrontation that followed, but Graham died.

Kathy’s departure

In 2001 Kathy left Emmerdale and moved to Australia with her former sister-in-law and niece.

A year later, the villagers were told that Kathy had married and had a baby girl. Could her daughter ever come back to the village?

Kathy returned in 2005 for Seth Armstrong’s funeral. She’s not been back since, but we’re still hopeful!

