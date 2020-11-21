Emmerdale fans have spotted a clue that suggests Joe Tate will make a shock return.

The millionaire fled the Dales in 2018 after his step-grandmother Kim Tate order his murder.

Joe left the village in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

He has spent years secretly travelling the world while living off the Tate family fortune – much to Kim’s rage.

And this week Joe’s exit was brought up by Moira in an effort to stop Cain killing Jamie Tate.

Soaps regularly foreshadow comebacks by reminding viewers of characters before they appear on screen.

Fans spotted the mention and were immediately excited with one writing: “Joe mention!!! #Emmerdale.”

Some added on Digital Spy forums: “Joe being mentioned probably means he’s the big return.”

Another said: “Joe Tate could work as a recast with the right actor.”

Actor Alexander Lincoln recently called for the scheming multi-millionaire to return to the village.

“I’d want Joe back – that would be an interesting dynamic,” Alexander told Inside Soap.

Joe Tate was shown to be alive and well abroad (Credit: ITV)

“He was very much more ‘Tatey’ than Jamie is, and I think there could be a bit of friction there, which would be really exciting to play.

“I never had the pleasure of meeting Ned Porteous, who played Joe, but I think there would be a great dynamic between Jamie and Joe.”

Meanwhile, actress Anna Nightingale, who plays Andrea, said she was friends with actor Ned and wanted him back.

However Alexander Lincoln and Anna Nightingale have called for Joe’s return (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale stars call for Joe Tate return

She told Inside Soap: “I do know him, and he is lovely.

“I see quite a lot of the fanbase of Emmerdale are keen for him to come back. He absolutely loved his time on the show, and I called him as soon as I got the job here.

“Storyline-wise, it’d be lovely for Andrea to have this ally who has one foot in the Tate family and one foot in their other life.”

Joe was revealed to be alive last year after Graham Foster faked his death to save him from murderous Kim.

She discovered he was alive and well and living off the Tate family funds abroad when she was given a screenshot of a bank’s security camera.

Fans had expected Joe to make a comeback but it has yet to happen.

And actor Ned has never shared a screen with any of his on-screen family but that could be set to change if his return happens.

