Emmerdale: Fans overjoyed as Cain tells Moira that he loves her

Cain and Moira split last year

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans were overjoyed as Cain told Moira that he loves her in last night’s episodes (Thursday, November 19).

Cain and Moira split up last year after Cain discovered she had been having an affair with farmhand Nate.

It was revealed later that Nate is Cain’s biological son, and he plotted to have the affair as revenge for his dad abandoning him. But what Nate didn’t realise is Cain never knew he existed.

Moira had an affair with Nate (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s double bill of Emmerdale, Moira tried to stop Cain from getting revenge on Jamie Tate. But whilst they were in the barn, Moira’s bother Mackenzie locked them in.

Being trapped together, Moira told Cain the reason her brother is so angry towards her.

Eventually they began talking about their relationship. Moira begged her husband to give their marriage another go before the divorce was finalised.

However Cain reminded her that she broke his heart. Feeling like she could no longer be in the village, Moira told him she would have to sell the farm and move away.

Cain told Moira he still loves her (Credit: ITV)

Eventually Mack let them out. But later, Moira was up driving the tractor on the field when Cain approached her and said: “Of course I love you woman.”

Viewers were overjoyed that Cain confessed his love to Moira and begged for them to now stay together.

Emmerdale – Jeff Hordley explains Cain’s decision to forgive Moira

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media about whether Cain can really forget the past, Jeff explained: “I think in Cain’s head right now, yes he can.

“It remains to be seen as to whether he really can – that’s what we have to wait and see.

“The fact Moira said she had to go was like a slap round the face for Cain. That sobered him up and made the decision for him.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

