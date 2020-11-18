Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson has opened up about the possibility of having kids with his girlfriend and co-star Natalie J Robb.

Both Jonny and Natalie are well known for their roles on the ITV soap. Whilst Jonny has played Dr Liam Cavanagh on and off since 2014, Natalie has played Moira since 2009.

The two actors confirmed their relationship earlier this year. But now Jonny has opened up about their relationship and potentially having children.

Natalie has played Moira in Emmerdale for 11 years (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to The Mirror about their romance and moving in together in lockdown, he said: “We had to make a decision as lots of couples did.

“We decided to move in together and so, yes, lockdown did fast forward our relationship.”

Natalie and Jonny confirmed their relationship earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

When asked if he would like children one day, Jonny responded saying: “Yes, it’s definitely a possibility.

“But I am so lucky as Natalie and I both love acting and as long as I’m working then I am delighted. I have a fantastic job and Natalie is wonderful too.”

Emmerdale: Natalie and Jonny’s relationship

Earlier this year the two sparked rumours that they were dating.

During the UK’s first lockdown, some of the Emmerdale cast and crew took part in a zoom call for Liam Fox’s 50th birthday. But Jonny and Natalie appeared to be together, suggesting they were isolating together.

Later in July, Natalie confirmed their relationship on Loose Women.

Jonny and Natalie both worked on Emmerdale for a few years before they started dating (Credit: ITV)

She revealed they had worked together for years but didn’t start dating until January of this year.

The actress explained their relationship ‘evolved’ from a charity event for children with cancer, where they went to Lapland for the day. And after the event, they got to know each other more.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

