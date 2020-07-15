Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb reveals ALL the details on romance with co-star Jonny McPherson

Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira Dingle, has revealed all the details on her romance with co-star Jonny McPherson.

The actress appeared on Loose Women today (Wednesday, July 15) to talk about her current storyline in Emmerdale, which has seen her alter ego involved in a hit and run.

However, whilst on the show, Natalie opened up about her real-life romance with Jonny, who plays Dr Liam Cavanagh in the soap.

She revealed they had worked together for years but didn't start dating until this year in January.

Natalie revealed all on her romance with Jonny (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also started that they were together when Boris Johnson announced the UK lockdown and they made the decision to isolate together. But Natalie was totally honest saying they had a few wobbles.

And in a cheeky comment she said the 'making up was great'.

Emmerdale stars: Natalie and Jonny romance

Last month, rumours sparked that Natalie and Jonny were dating during a video call celebration for their co-star, Liam Fox's 50th birthday.

Natalie and Jonny began dating earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

In a picture shared on Twitter, the Emmerdale cast and crew gathered to wish Liam a Happy Birthday.

In the picture Natalie and Jonny could be seen together. As this was during the coronavirus lockdown, it became apparent the two were isolating together.

Happy big 50 foxy. @Liamfoxactor thankyou so much for making me a part of another special day xx so great to see lots of lovely faces xx pic.twitter.com/yAA7jybdgP — The real Kelli Hollis (@kelhollis76) June 2, 2020

Emmerdale: What's next for Moira?

Currently Moira is in a induced coma after being involved in a hit and run.

Her ex-husband Cain has remained by her side, however villagers still have no idea who is behind what happened.

Moira is currently in a coma (Credit: ITV)

Before being hit, Moira just discovered her friend Harriet was cheating on her fiance Will with dodgy DI Malone.

As Malone has been terrorising Cain for months and has proved to be ruthless, he is the number one suspect.

However what Moira's family don't know is that Jamie is the one who hit Moira.

But later in the week his wife Andrea will use this to her advantage and threaten to go to the police if Jamie ever leaves her.

