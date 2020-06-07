Emmerdale actress Natalie J Robb sparks rumours of love affair with co-star Jonny McPherson

Emmerdale favourite Natalie J Robb – Moira Dingle on the ITV soap – has sparked rumours she is dating co-star Jonny McPherson.

Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb appears to be romancing her co-star (Credit: ITV)

Jonny – who plays Dr Liam Cavanagh on the show – joined a video call sitting closely Natalie for colleague Liam Fox's 50th birthday celebrations this week.

Jonny McPherson sat beside Natalie on the call (Credit: Shutterstock)

They were in the same house, suggesting they are living together during lockdown.

Numerous cast members, including Paddy Kirk actor Dominic Brunt and Bob Hope star Tony Audenshaw, were also on the call.

The virtual celebrations were shared on Twitter by Kelli Hollis, who used to play Dan’s on-screen wife Ali Spencer.

She wrote: "Happy big 50 foxy. @Liamfoxactor Thank you so much for making me a part of another special day. So great to see lots of lovely faces xx."

Happy big 50 foxy. @Liamfoxactor thankyou so much for making me a part of another special day xx so great to see lots of lovely faces xx pic.twitter.com/yAA7jybdgP — The real Kelli Hollis (@kelhollis76) June 2, 2020

Birthday boy Liam replied: "What a fab, crazy day xxxx."

Liam Fox has turned the big 5 - 0 (Credit: Splash)

The rumoured romance is a fairly new development in Natalie's love life – last October she spoke of being happily single.

"I don’t have time for romance. I am still single," she said. "But I am quite a happy single person. You accept yourself.

"Statistics prove that you are a lot happier and healthier now if you are single, because you don’t have to compromise.

"You are in control. You get pickier when you get older, you know what you don’t want."

Natalie and Jonny's soap alter-egos are both currently single – Moira has split from husband Cain, while Liam dumped girlfriend Leyla after she slapped his daughter Leanna.

