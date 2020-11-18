Soaps

Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jacob Gallagher leaves the village

How will Leyla cope without her son?

By Rebecca Calderwood

Emmerdale fans will say goodbye to Jacob Gallagher next week, as he leaves for Portugal.

The teenager announces he is off to spend time abroad with his adopted mother Alicia for six months.

Before packing his bags, Jacob is worried about leaving his mum Leyla with the Liam and Gabby situation.

Jacob Gallagher leaves for Portugal on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Joe-Warren Plant ‘rows with girlfriend over training’

Leyla has found herself in bitter battle with boyfriend Liam and Gabby.

In the soap next week, Gabby lies to Leyla about Liam – causing her to accuse him of making a move on the teen.

Liam denies Gabby’s claims and refuses to apologise.

But how will Leyla cope without Jacob?

Jacob is worried about his mum (Credit: ITV)

Why is Jacob Gallagher leaving Emmerdale?

Jacob’s departure is perfectly timed for actor Joe-Warren Plant, who is set to compete in the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The 18-year-old soap star will appear alongside Denise van Outen, Myleene Klass, Faye Brookes, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson and Jason Donovan, on screen from January 2021.

Joe-Warren said: “I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training and try my best and learn some new skills.”

He added: “Jacob’s off to Portugal for six months to visit his mum, he has a job lined up over there,” he said.”

Jacob Gallagher Emmerdale
Jacob will leave Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

Why was Jacob’s storyline controversial?

The young actor has had plenty of dramatic storylines during his time on the ITV soap.

He previously acted out a storyline on child grooming, which received hundreds of complaints from viewers.

His character was groomed by predatory teacher Maya Stepney – causing him to fall in love with her.

