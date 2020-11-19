Emmerdale star Natalie J Robb and Jeff Hordley have revealed they think Cain and Moira’s relationship ‘won’t be plain sailing’ after the couples reunion.

In tonight’s double bill of the ITV soap (Thursday, November 19) Sam discovered Cain was going after revenge on Jamie Tate for what he put Belle through.

Worried his brother would do something he would regret, Sam begged Cain’s wife Moira to stop him.

Moira tried to talk to Cain but soon the pair got locked in the barn by Moira’s brother Mackenzie. Being trapped in the small space together, the two got to talking and Moira revealed why Mackenzie was so mad at her.

Moira begged Cain to give their relationship another chance (Credit: ITV)

Eventually they moved on to talking about their relationship. Moira begged her husband for another chance before their divorce was finalised.

However Cain reminded her that she broke his heart. Feeling like she couldn’t be in the village without being with Cain, Moira told him she would sell the farm and move somewhere new.

Eventually Mack let them out of the barn. But later, Moira was driving the tractor up on the field when a softened Cain approached her.

Cain told Moira he still loves her (Credit: ITV)

Swallowing his pride, he told her that he loved her as the sun set. But is there more to come?

Emmerdale: Natalie and Jeff talk about Moira and Cain’s future

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Natalie and Jeff admitted they think there will be “bumps along the way” especially with Moira’s brother being in the village.

I don’t think it will all be plain sailing.

Natalie and Jeff were recently asked if they think Moira and Cain will take things slowly or if things will be full speed ahead for the couple.

Moira and Cain have been split up for over a year (Credit: ITV)

Natalie said: “I think there’s definitely going to be bumps along the way. I don’t think it will all be plain sailing.”

Jeff then added: “Especially with your [Moira’s] smelly brother in the fold.”

Natalie continued: “Yes, well of course Mackenzie’s going to create a lot problems I think. Because Moira’s definitely going to try her hardest to keep that bond with her brother and try and let everybody get on a bit better.

“So that’s going to definitely be issues for us in the future.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

