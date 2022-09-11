Prince William and his brother Harry put on a “phenomenal display of unity” when they reunited yesterday evening, a pundit claims.

Reports have previously claimed a rift exists between the royal siblings. And it is believed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no plans to catch up with the Cambridges before the Queen’s passing.

However, events over the past few days appear to have put any possible feud between William and Harry into perspective.

And one body language expert believes the brothers showed signs during Saturday’s Windsor walkabout that their bond runs deep.

William and Harry may have taken ‘baby steps’ to healing any rift that might exist at Windsor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why William and Harry ‘reunited’ at Windsor

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were already in Europe last week because of engagements in Manchester and Germany.

However, as royals rushed to the ailing Queen‘s bedside on Thursday (September 8), Harry did not make it to Balmoral before she passed away.

The Sussexes’ UK residence Frogmore Cottage is part of the same estate as William and Kate‘s new home Adelaide Cottage.

But despite living just hundreds of yards away from one another, reports reckon no meet ups between them were in the diary.

Subsequent reports suggest King Charles brought his two sons together after speaking to William by phone.

And royal sources have indicated it was the new Prince of Wales who asked Harry and Meghan to join him at Windsor to greet well-wishers and inspect tributes.

This meant William and Harry were reunited in public for the first time since the Platinum Jubilee.

They and their spouses were all in attendance for the National Service of Thanksgiving in June. But they did not sit near one another at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Previous to that, William and Harry were seen together nearly a year earlier as they unveiled a statue of Diana in July 2021.

They also both attended the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip a couple of months before that in April of the same year.

William and Harry’s body language ‘mirrored one another’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

William and Harry’s body language at Windsor

Judi James told The Sun that William and Harry – and Kate and Meghan – put on a united front.

She reflected: “This is a phenomenal display of unity between William and Harry. As an intentional gesture, it implies unity and some bonding prompted by mutual grief.

Arriving and leaving together signals proximity and shared conversations.

“Arriving and leaving together signals proximity and shared conversations and although there are no overkill displays of hugging or touch, these do look like baby steps that build on Charles’s declaration of love for his youngest son and his wife.”

Body language expert highlighted how William and Harry arrived and left together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

During Charles’ first public address as monarch he mentioned his second son by saying: “I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Ms James went on to hail Meghan’s “supportive touches” to her husband’s back. She also highlighted conversations between William and Harry.

But, for her, the most “telling” signals she saw in their body language came through the brothers’ “intense mirroring rituals”.

She added: “Their poses and gestures are often identical, hinting and strong subliminal bonds that exist despite all the rifts.”

