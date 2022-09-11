Prince of Wales gives young royal fan touching message about Prince George as she shares gift

The Prince of Wales shared a touching thought about Prince George with one young well-wisher yesterday evening.

William was joined by the new Princess of Wales, his wife Kate, for a walkabout of Windsor on Saturday (September 10).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also on hand after being invited to participate by his brother.

It was the first time the royal siblings have been seen together in public since the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Platinum Jubilee in June.

However, one girl will remember the occasion for a different reason as William said some sweet words of thanks to her.

Prince William receives a Paddington teddy

While shaking hands and greetings supporters, the Prince was offered a Paddington teddy bear by the young girl.

She was sitting on her father’s shoulders at the time and offered the soft toy to the royal.

Paddington has become associated with the Queen following the surprising skit featuring them both during the Platinum Jubilee.

And it seems the young mourner wished to pay her respects by passing on a Paddington to the Queen’s grandson.

‘That is so sweet’

A moved William told her as he accepted the teddy: “That is so sweet. Thank you very much.”

Indicating how other tributes and gifts had been laid down, the prince went on to ask what he should do with the thoughtful gift.

He could be heard saying to the girl and her father: “Is that going over there? Or do you want me to keep it?”

The child’s father then suggested William could do as he wishes with the Paddington, including give it to his own children.

And it seems that William thought this was a good idea – and indicated he could pass it onto his eldest.

I might give it to George.

“I might give it to George,” he said, adding again: “Thank you very much.”

William then passed the Paddington onto an assistant for safe keeping.

Prince George’s reaction to Paddington sketch with the Queen

It isn’t known whether Prince George is a huge Paddington fan, has read the books or seen the films.

But it is thought he and his sister Charlotte were greatly entertained by his late great-grandmother’s larks with the fictional character.

When the sketch first aired, George was said to have been spotted smiling and laughing at the time.

Additionally, a body language expert speculated the skit may have been a lesson for George.

Judi James claimed in June: “Not only has the Queen been able to remind her heirs of both the sense of duty they need to inherit but also the way they should never take themselves too seriously or to forget to have fun.

“George in particular will probably have learned from her hilarious video appearance with Paddington Bear alongside all the more serious mentoring he has been receiving from his father.”

