Princess Beatrice has written a sweet thank you note to a fan, in which she calls baby daughter Sienna “a little rockstar”.

Beatrice welcomed her first baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021.

And, just four months after becoming a first-time mum, Beatrice has thanked fans for their well wishes.

Princess Beatrice and her husband are ‘so thankful’ for their little baby girl (Credit: Splash News)

So what did Princess Beatrice write in the note?

The note was sent to a royal fan account and, as a result, it ended up on Instagram.

The account – @life.of.a.duchess – shared a picture of the note after Beatrice returned for her family skiing holiday.

It was written inside a pink card that featured baby Sienna’s inky footprints.

Inside, the handwritten note read: “Sienna Elizabeth 18.09.2022.”

Beatrice continued: “Thank you so much for thinking of us at this remarkable and special time.

“We are so thankful to have welcomed this little person into our family.

“She is a little rockstar!”

The note was signed: “Beatrice, Edo, Wolfie and Sienna.”

Wolfie is Edo’s son from a previous relationship.

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

Family ‘delighted’ by birth of Sienna

News of baby Sienna’s birth was shared back in the autumn.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

It was then revealed that Beatrice’s dad – Prince Andrew – met his first granddaughter when she was two weeks old.

Of course, he is now at the centre of a civil trial over claims of sexual assault – something he strongly denies.

Eugenie’s sweet tribute to her sister

Meanwhile, Beatrice’s sister Eugenie also became a mum last year.

She welcomed Andrew and Fergie’s first grandchild – baby boy August – in February 2021.

Eugenie paid tribute to her sister shortly after she gave birth, telling her she was “proud” of her.





